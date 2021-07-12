PFANNER: Is this the beginning of a post-pandemic golden age for motorsports?
I trust that the power and influence of committed racing fans is increasingly obvious to anyone paying attention as global auto racing shifts into high gear in the post-pandemic era. We have seen television ratings rise impressively for the NTT IndyCar Series and Formula 1, while NASCAR experienced sold-out record attendance at iconic Road America, underscoring the potential of its pivot to having more road races on its schedule.racer.com
