McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl believes Lando Norris can achieve third place in the drivers’ championship this season given his form thus far. Norris currently holds third in the standings through 10 of 23 races, behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and five points clear of Valtteri Bottas. Sergio Perez is nine points behind Norris in fifth. Additionally, Norris is the only driver to score a point in every race so far this season. When asked by RACER if retaining P3 is a realistic target to have, Seidl noted the consistency makes it a possibility.