Elon Musk will fly to space with Virgin Galactic: reports
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has booked a ride to suborbital space with Virgin Galactic, according to media reports. Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, made just such a trip on Sunday (July 11), flying on the first fully crewed spaceflight of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity space plane. It was the fourth spaceflight overall for the six-passenger, two-pilot Unity, which is on track to start full commercial operations in early 2022, provided a few additional test flights this fall go well.www.space.com
