Elon Musk will fly to space with Virgin Galactic: reports

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos recently made headlines when each billionaire successfully traveled to space. Branson’s company, Virgin Galactic, helped to fund the SpaceShipTwo, which he launched with three fellow crew members. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, took flight with his three-member crew on Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, plans to use its Starship rocket to fly 100 people around the world in mere minutes. These expeditions are not only incredibly costly, but rare, and most civilians won’t win the lottery or have billions of dollars for the trip. So what does the future of space tourism hold? Here's a breakdown of who is going, how to get there, and what you can do if you can't get to space.