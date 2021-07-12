Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk will fly to space with Virgin Galactic: reports

By Mike Wall
Space.com
Space.com
 16 days ago
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has booked a ride to suborbital space with Virgin Galactic, according to media reports. Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, made just such a trip on Sunday (July 11), flying on the first fully crewed spaceflight of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity space plane. It was the fourth spaceflight overall for the six-passenger, two-pilot Unity, which is on track to start full commercial operations in early 2022, provided a few additional test flights this fall go well.

Space.com

Space.com

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

