Stephen A. Smith mocks names of Nigerian basketball players, Nigeria responds on Twitter

By Jesse Pantuosco
 16 days ago
Stephen A. Smith is having, as he would call it, a very bad day. First, the popular ESPN personality sparked outrage with his insensitive comments about Shohei Ohtani (Smith ridiculed the Japanese slugger for needing a translator), only to bungle his “apology” hours later. Smith didn’t help himself with his condescending and tone-deaf remarks about Nigeria’s Olympic hoops team, who upset the United States over the weekend.

