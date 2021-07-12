Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Senators seek Medicaid-like plan to cover holdout states

By JEFF AMY
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PksMJ_0aujMNnB00

ATLANTA — (AP) — Three Democratic U.S. senators from states that have refused to expand Medicaid want the federal government to set up a mirror plan to provide health insurance coverage to people in those states.

Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin are introducing the bill Monday, they told The Associated Press. Congressional Democrats are pushing for a coverage expansion in upcoming legislation.

“The single most effective solution to closing our state’s coverage gap is to expand Medicaid,” Warnock said after a June 29 meeting with health care executives. “What we ought to be doing is expanding Medicaid rather than playing games with the health care of Georgia citizens.”

The effort is crucial for Warnock, who seeks reelection in 2022 facing several Republicans eager to defeat him.

People making more than 138% of the federal poverty level are eligible for federal health insurance subsidies through an online marketplace. But as many as 4 million people who make less don't get assistance in a “coverage gap," according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act envisioned states would expand Medicaid programs to cover those people, but many conservative states balked. There are 12 holdouts, while an expansion in Missouri mandated by referendum is in limbo after Republican lawmakers refused to pay for it.

Democrats increasingly say leaving people without coverage is unacceptable. They tried to lure remaining states with two years of extra money for expansion, but none budged. Baldwin said such a refusal is “just wrong."

“Our legislation will open the door to those who have been shut out and expand access to affordable health care, including preventive care, that people want and need," she said in a statement.

The bill would mandate a new health insurance plan that looks just like Medicaid offered to residents in holdout states. President Joe Biden proposed during his campaign to offer a public option through the federal healthcare marketplace. Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas and others introduced a bill June 17 to let local governments create local Medicaid expansions.

The Medicaid approach has key advantages, said Jesse Cross-Call, director of state Medicaid strategy with the liberal-leaning Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

The plan would require no premiums and only small copayments, while those costs can be much higher for individuals on the marketplace. People can enroll in Medicaid year-round, while marketplace enrollment is typically only in the fall, or when someone's circumstances change.

“The idea is for it to be as close to Medicaid coverage as possible,” Cross-Call said.

A new plan could take years to set up, though. Many states use managed care networks to provide Medicaid services, and it's unclear if the federal government would be able to contract with the groups.

Sponsors say coverage is already paid for because the original Affordable Care Act included money for all 50 states. States normally shoulder 10% of the cost, but the bill would require no state contributions.

The plan also would boost incentives for holdout states to expand on their own. It would raise the federal share of state-federal Medicaid spending by 10 percentage points this coming decade. The current enticement, included in Biden's coronavirus relief bill, is 5 percentage points for two years. Based on Kaiser Family Foundation estimates, that could be worth a cumulative $160 billion to holdout states and Oklahoma, which launched expansion July 1.

Republicans, Warnock said in June, are effectively “standing between Georgia voters and their tax dollars that are still being paid to cover Medicaid in other states.”

Republicans aren't backing down. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is pursuing a limited expansion that would impose work or education requirements for benefits. It seeks to add 50,000 Georgia residents in its first two years and require everyone to shop for federally subsidized insurance through private agents. The Biden administration is reevaluating previous approval of the plan by the Trump administration, a reversal Kemp says isn't allowed.

“The Biden administration has been, in my opinion, trying to throw up roadblocks to our waiver plan that was approved," Kemp recently told AP. “Senator Warnock can hit me all he wants on Medicaid. What he never mentions is ... working on lowering costs for private sector health care. A lot of people don’t want government health care.”

Financial incentives could be required to keep other states from dropping Medicaid expansion to avoid current costs. The bill doesn't address that.

Warnock spokesperson Meredith Brasher reaffirmed that sponsors want the measure attached to any budget reconciliation measure Democrats use to advance educational and social welfare priorities through the Senate without Republican support.

“Recovery legislation presents a unique, historic opportunity to close the gaps in coverage for the millions of people in the Medicaid coverage gap,” wrote more than 60 members of the Congressional Black, Hispanic and Asian Pacific American caucuses on June 16.

——

Associated Press writer Bill Barrow contributed.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Doggett
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tammy Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Health Plan#Affordable Care Act#Ap#Democratic#The Associated Press#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Healthgeorgiarecorder.com

State Democratic lawmakers want Medicaid expansion on special session agenda

State Democrats are trying to hitch full Medicaid expansion onto the agenda for this year’s special session when lawmakers gather to draw new district lines. State Rep. Matthew Wilson, a Brookhaven Democrat, hand-delivered a letter Tuesday to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp urging him to open the door for state lawmakers to consider expanding the state’s health insurance program to cover low-income adults this year. More than four dozen Democratic state representatives and 15 senators signed onto the letter.
Congress & Courtsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Senators Call for Federal Alternative to Medicaid Expansion

A group of U.S. senators is calling for the federal government to offer health coverage to people who would be eligible for Medicaid coverage if their state expanded the program under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), but whose states have not done so. Under the ACA, the landmark federal health...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Romney, Senate GOP over infrastructure deal

Former President Trump lambasted Senate Republicans for reaching a deal with their Democratic counterparts on "major issues" involving an infrastructure proposal, dubbing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) a "SUPER RINO." “Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on 'infrastructure,'...
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Republican Congressman Chip Roy Threw a DEFCON-1 Tantrum About the House Mask Mandate

WASHINGTON—I’m back, ye pack o’bastids. The free ride is over. I haven’t been here since the first time they impeached the last guy, and if that isn’t the damndest sentence I’ve ever written about American politics, it’ll do until another one comes along. We are in the middle of the end-of-session bloodbath as Congress tries to get an infrastructure deal passed that everybody wants, and that everybody wants to kill so that they can blame everybody else for having done so next year, when it’s time to run for office again. This is the way things work when the majority in both houses is a slim one, and the minority party is perpetually seconds away from smearing mud on its face and sacrificing people to Baal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer urges GOP to ignore Trump: He's 'rooting for failure'

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is urging Republicans to ignore former President Trump ’s pressure to walk away from weeks-long bipartisan infrastructure talks. Schumer, speaking from the Senate floor, pointed to Trump’s comments as an example of external forces “rooting for failure.”. “Will our Republican colleagues follow the absurd...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

DOJ decisions could sink Trump efforts to avoid Capitol riot accountability

This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland dealt dual blows to former President Donald Trump’s legal defenses. He did this via decisions involving former Trump acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. Both Department of Justice decisions undermine claims of “executive privilege” that Trump is sure to assert...
Protestscitizensjournal.us

Surprise! Capitol Officer Complaining Of Jan. 6 Riot Revealed As BLM Activist

Testimony from several Capitol police officers who appeared before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s one-sided committee reviewing violence at the building on Jan. 6 actually prompted several lawmakers to tear up. Adam Schiff, whose fame is linked to his dedication to the now-debunked narrative created by Democrats in 2016 to hurt...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Why Did a Republican Senator Ask a Biden Nominee if He Believes in God?

On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings for a number of Joe Biden’s nominees, including Hampton Dellinger, whom the president selected to serve as assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy. An outspoken progressive, Dellinger surely expected Republican senators to grill him about his past political tweets on controversial topics, including abortion. He probably did not expect these senators to ask about his religious beliefs, which the Constitution expressly forbids. But that’s what GOP Sen. John Kennedy did during a startling exchange in which the lawmaker asked Dellinger: “Do you believe in God?”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘trespassing’ at prison holding Capitol rioters

A group of GOP lawmakers was turned away from a Washington DC prison as they attempted to inspect the conditions of Capitol rioters in custody.Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene were among the group warned they were trespassing and obstructing the entrance to the correctional facility.The pair live-tweeted their attempt, along with Louie Gohmert and Paul Gosar, to make contact with prisoners held on charges related to the 6 January attack on the Capitol. “We absolutely are not trespassing and if that attitude is any indication of how they’re treating their prisoners inside I have great concerns,” Ms Greene...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Jill Biden to undergo procedure to remove object lodged in her foot

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object lodged in her left foot, a spokesperson said. Biden stepped on the object while walking on a beech in Hawaii last weekend, said Michael LaRosa. She will undergo the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "The president will join her," LaRosa said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy