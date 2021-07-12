Parker delivers components to Golden Pass LNG terminal
The filter houses will protect gas turbines used as mechanical drives for refrigerant compression (three propane and three mixed refrigerant) as part of the cooling and liquefaction process of natural gas. Liquefaction of this gas makes global transportation by LNG carrier vessels much easier, with LNG taking up approximately 1/600th of its original volume in its gaseous state. The high performance General Electric Fr.7EA mechanical drive GTs employed at Golden Pass will be protected by a carefully designed multi-stage static filter system with bleed air anti-ice (AI) protection and additional acoustic treatment to meet local environmental noise limits.www.lngindustry.com
