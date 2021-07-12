Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden calls Cuba 'remarkable' protests a 'call for freedom'

By AAMER MADHANI and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1QmI_0aujLy2v00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday called protests in Cuba "remarkable" and a "clarion call for freedom," praising thousands of Cubans who took the streets to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis — one of the island's biggest antigovernment demonstrations in recent memory.

“The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime. I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this protest in a long long time, if, quite frankly, ever,” Biden said in a brief exchange with reporters at the start of a meeting with mayors and law enforcement officials to discuss gun violence in the U.S.

The comments marked a notable change in tone from Biden's old boss, Barack Obama, who as president sought to ease decades of tensions between Washington and Havana while loosening U.S. imposed economic sanctions. It was an effort that was reversed by Republican President Donald Trump, who partially rolled back Obama's rapprochement, limiting U.S. travel to the island, banning American financial transactions with dozens of enterprises, and more.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” Biden said in earlier statement on Monday. “The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights.”

Julie Chung, the acting assistant secretary for the department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, on Sunday suggested that the protests were driven by Cuban people exercising "their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID case/deaths & medicine shortage. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors.”

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday sought to frame the protests being driven by far broader frustration, calling the demonstrations “spontaneous expressions of people who are exhausted with the Cuban government’s economic mismanagement and repression.”

Psaki added that the U.S. remains ready to assist Cuba in its COVID-19 vaccination effort, but the Cuban government’s decision not to participate in COVAX-- a worldwide initiative aimed at distributing vaccines to poorer nations—complicated the effort.

“We certainly recognize and understand that access to vaccines is one of the issues that a number of individuals on the streets is voicing concern about, but we have to determine what the mechanism would be to work with the Cuban people to get vaccines to them,” Psaki said.

The scene of demonstrators on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island was an unusual scene as the communist leadership has historically shown little tolerance for criticism. Police initially trailed behind as protesters chanted “Freedom,” “Enough” and “Unite.” One motorcyclist pulled out a U.S. flag, but it was snatched from him by others.

About 2 1/2 hours into the march, some protesters pulled up cobblestones and threw them at police, at which point officers began arresting people and the marchers dispersed. AP journalists counted at least 20 people who were taken away in police cars or by individuals in civilian clothes.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., lashed out at Biden for taking a full day to acknowledge the protesters, noting on Twitter that Biden's statement did not describe the Cuba government as “ socialist and communist.”

“The protests in #Cuba began over 24 hours ago And you forgot something,” Rubio said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban American#Ap#Cubans#Republican#Covid#White House#Covax#Malecon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Biden nominates Cuban-American FIU professor Frank Mora as OAS ambassador

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden picked Florida International University professor Frank Mora as his nominee for U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States on Thursday, putting a prominent South Florida campaign surrogate into a key Latin America diplomatic post at a crucial time for the region. Mora, a Cuban-American...
Presidential Electionwsgw.com

On Biden’s foreign policy: Columnist and author Max Boot

In this episode of “Intelligence Matters,” host Michael Morell speaks with Max Boot, a best-selling author, foreign policy analyst, and columnist for the Washington Post about the Biden administration’s foreign policy approach and its likely top challenges. Boot explains why he believes much of the administration’s success will depend on repairing domestic partisan divisions, and why winning the respect of the U.S.’s enemies may as important as maintaining the respect of its friends. Boot and Morell also discuss the strategic threat posed by China, Russia and others, as well as the near-term consequences of the administration’s decision to complete a military drawdown in Afghanistan.
U.S. PoliticsPress Democrat

Stavridis: Cuba and how Biden can avoid another Mariel boatlift

The last few weeks witnessed widespread protests against the authoritarian Cuban regime, with thousands taking to the streets in Havana to express dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and — above all — the torpid economy. Hit by the collapse of tourism, a mainstay of the economy,...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'History' Proves Biden Committing Communist Takeover of U.S.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that "history" proves that Democratic President Joe Biden is leading a "communist takeover" of the United States. "It's a communist regime. It's been a communist takeover of our country, and it happened on January 21. And that is who Joe Biden is," the Georgia Republican said during an interview on Steve Bannon's War Room. Bannon's program airs on Real America's Voice, a right-leaning media network.
Presidential Electionbaltimorenews.net

Biden Accuses Russia of Already Interfering in 2022 Election

WHITE HOUSE - Russia is already interfering in next year's midterm U.S. elections, President Joe Biden said Tuesday in a speech at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Referencing the day's classified briefing prepared by the intelligence community for him, Biden said: "Look at what Russia's doing...
POTUSWashington Times

Critics say Biden missing a chance to back freedom movement in Cuba

The Biden administration on Monday leveled fresh sanctions against Havana and aligned with 20 other democracies to collectively condemn the Cuban regime’s recent crackdown on protesters, but critics and anti-communism activists say the U.S. moves are not enough. President Biden, they say, is missing a historic chance to back a...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Biden hits Cuba with more sanctions over its crackdown on protesters

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions against the besieged Cuban government for itsviolent crackdown on demonstrators, blacklisting the defense minister and a paramilitary police force. Officials said the sanctions targeted specific members of the island’s authoritarian government who were deemed responsible for the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden takes steps to review Cuba policy after protests

President Biden is weighing whether to allow remittances to Cuba along with reestablishing consular services on the island in the wake of historic protests earlier this month. The White House has established two working groups to evaluate the policy shifts, a congressional source told The Hill. Doing so would allow...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden may boost staff at US Embassy in Havana as protests rock Cuba

​President Biden is weighing bolstering the staff at the US Embassy in Havana to support the Cuban people as anti-government protests rock the Caribbean island, according to a report. “On July 11, the world watched as tens of thousands of Cuban citizens marched through Havana and cities across Cuba bravely...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Considering U.S. Intervention in Cuba As Anti-Government Protests Spread

The U.S. is weighing intervention in the Cuban government's ongoing crackdown on widespread protests, President Joe Biden said Thursday, amid widespread shortages of food and medicine and attempts by Havana to limit dissenters' ability to communicate with one another. "They've cut off access to the internet," Biden said at the...
Cuba, NYNew York Post

Biden facing mounting pressure from all sides to respond to Cuba protests

President Biden is facing mounting political pressure to respond to the anti-government protests breaking out across Cuba, with Republicans urging the administration to take a stronger stance in support of the protesters, and some Democrats calling on the president to seize on the upheaval for a political opportunity. Republican Sens....
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Lara Trump: Americans should take Cuba protests as 'warning' about freedom

Fox News contributor Lara Trump told "Fox & Friends" Thursday, it is time to let Cubans live freely as protesters demand freedom from communist dictatorship. Lara Trump: It is time to give these people freedom in Cuba, period. I don't know anybody that disagrees with that…Everybody should be standing up alongside Cubans. But I hope we as Americans take this as a warning.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

White House calls communism a 'failed ideology' after historic Cuba protests

The White House called communism a "failed ideology" Thursday, saying President Biden "stands with" the people of Cuba and their "call for freedom." Amid historic protests in the island country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki affirmed that the Biden administration supports Cuban protesters and their "call for freedom from both the pandemic and from decades of repression and economic suffering to which they’ve been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime."

Comments / 0

Community Policy