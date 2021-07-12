Cancel
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Hasn’t Even Made Her Olympic Debut Yet, but This Motivational Video Is Pure Gold!

Tennis Life Magazine
Naomi Osaka will represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics this summer after a months-long break from competitive tennis to spend time with loved ones and tend to her mental health. In the International Olympic Committee’s new “Stronger Together” campaign video, she encourages girls around the globe to challenge expectations of what and who they are supposed to become.

We are a website for recreational and league players with everything tennis: tour news, reveals and reviews of the latest tennis and fitness gear and apparel, health and wellness articles, motivational videos and articles, tennis-specific fitness videos and tips, and so much more!

