Hy-Vee names Daniel Fick as chief medical officer
Hy-Vee has added Dr. Daniel Fick to its leadership team as chief medical officer. In the newly created position, Fick will oversee all of Hy-Vee’s health and medical initiatives and develop new services and offerings to improve Hy-Vee customers’ and employees’ overall well-being. That will include leading Hy-Vee teams and working with customers, employers, benefits providers and health care professionals on health and wellness programs.www.supermarketnews.com
Comments / 0