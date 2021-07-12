Cancel
Hy-Vee names Daniel Fick as chief medical officer

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee has added Dr. Daniel Fick to its leadership team as chief medical officer. In the newly created position, Fick will oversee all of Hy-Vee’s health and medical initiatives and develop new services and offerings to improve Hy-Vee customers’ and employees’ overall well-being. That will include leading Hy-Vee teams and working with customers, employers, benefits providers and health care professionals on health and wellness programs.

