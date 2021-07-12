Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

WTO DG Spells How Blockchain Tech Can Benefit Women

By Collins K.O
zycrypto.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first female Director-General of the World Trade Center, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, recently shed bright light on some brilliant ways blockchain technology could bring about financial breakthroughs for women. Speaking at the mid-year meeting of the G20 independent panel set up to finance and oversee pandemic preparedness and response across the globe, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance hailed the advent and adoption of blockchain technology as a pathway to empower financially disadvantaged women around the world.

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wto#Tech#Blockchains#Wto#The World Trade Center#G20#Nigerian#World Bank Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
World Bank
Related
Foreign PolicyCoinTelegraph

A trade war misstep? China is vacating crypto battlefield to US banks

At the same time that China has declared war on cryptocurrencies, giant American banks appear to be embracing crypto — evident the final week of July with the news that crypto firm Lukka will provide State Street Bank’s private fund’s clients with digital and crypto asset fund administration services. This follows forays into the crypto space from the likes of BNY Mellon, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs among traditional bank heavyweights.
Marketszycrypto.com

India Still In Denial Mode Regarding Cryptocurrencies

The Indian government is in complete denial about cryptocurrencies. Replying to a question by a member of parliament (MP), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed parliament on July 27 that the Indian government does not collect any data on the cryptocurrency market. She said the government does not have information about...
Economytheface.com

How does blockchain work?

Right then, class. This blockchain you’re using, or thinking of using, or wondering what the actual fuck is. Let’s get into it. For once and for all. A ​“blockchain” 101. Here it comes, strap in. What is blockchain?. The first iteration of blockchain came back in 1991 and was used...
Technologyaccountingtoday.com

EY creates blockchain solution to global tax challenge

EY, together with government and industry representatives, have created a far-reaching blockchain solution to address challenges in the cross-border withholding tax process. Currently, there are some inefficiencies and complexities with the international withholding tax process in relation to dividend distributions. The goal for TaxGrid is to address these and improve tax compliance to nearly real-time, benefiting investors, financial institutions and tax authorities alike.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bank of America Calls CBDCs ‘More Effective’ Than Cash in Research Note

Bank of America said that CBDC adoption was “inevitable,” citing a declining role for cash, the private sector’s increasing use of blockchain technology, loss of control over currency and CBDCs’ potential to boost the economy. It also noted that central banks that did not launch their own digital currencies could see decreasing demand for their currencies, “substantially in some cases,” and a smaller “global role.”
MarketsCoinTelegraph

EU entrusts $30M to new blockchain and digital assets fund

Analysts have long decried the European Union’s lack of homegrown tech giants, pointing to the gulf between the EU and counterparts like the United States and China. However, the EU now appears to be making moves to up its investments in innovative technologies. The European Investment Fund (EIF), the EU agency responsible for SME financing, has recently backed a new digital assets and blockchain fund.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Supported by the European Investment Fund, Fabric Ventures Raises $130 Million for DeFi, Digital Asset Fund

Fabric Ventures has announced a new $130 million fund dedicated to backing digital asset and decentralized, or DeFi, early-stage firms. The fund received the support of the European Investment Fund (EIF) which added $30 million to the fund. This is the first EIF backed fund in the digital asset sector. Fabric Ventures Group is registered as an AIFM with the CSSF in Luxembourg.
Commodities & Futurezycrypto.com

blockWRK Native WRK Token Listed On Bithumb Exchange

The blockWRK project’s native WRK platform token has been successfully listed on the Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange and is now available for trading, as announced by the exchange. WRK has been listed on the DeFi board of Bithumb, with deposits made available on July 23, 2021, at 15:00 (UTC+8). Trading of...
Marketszycrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Shrugs Off Escalating Regulatory Attention To Revisit $40,000 For Second Time In Two Days

The last few days have been incredibly volatile for bitcoin. The world’s oldest cryptocurrency crossed the $40,000 mark again on Wednesday as the bulls and bears waged an epic tug of war. Notably, this is the second time BTC has surpassed the $40K resistance level. The previous attempt at the key milestone on Monday initiated an overbought scenario which preceded a 9% correction.
Technologycryptocoingossip.com

Blockchain tech is holding NFTs back because of these three design flaws

Three design flaws in blockchain tech are holding the NFT sector back — and they need to be tackled for it to reach its full potential. Years after CryptoKitties were released to the masses, the nonfungible token (NFT) sector is finally going places. Coveted collectibles are selling for millions of...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Switzerland: Revised laws for DLT blockchain trading venues come into force

From the Swiss national holiday, August 1st, the second part of ten newly adapted laws will also apply in the Confederation, which are intended to help strengthen the already large ecosystem for blockchain and distributed ledger technology. The entire project “Federal Act to Adapt Federal Law to Developments in Technology of Distributed Electronic Registers” was named.
Worldzycrypto.com

GNBT and CURA Sign an MOU to Build a Global Gene Platform

The GeneBank (GNBT) Platform and CURA Korea recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a global gene platform. Of note, the GNBT platform is created in a decentralized network system with existing computing resources. GeneBank is the newest blockchain-based platform that uses genome sequencing to advance knowledge and...
Technologynddist.com

How Emerging Tech Can Help B2B Companies Capitalize on Online Buying Behaviors

The industrial products industry was forced to shift gears quickly when the pandemic pushed buyers from making purchases in-person to predominantly online. The reality is that shopping has moved online in general, and industrial products are no exception to that. The industrial buyer's mindset is the driving force behind the change. According to Gartner's research, B2B buyers spend only 17 percent of their time meeting with suppliers when considering a purchase. In contrast, they spend 27 percent researching online to help make their buying decisions.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Visa seeks an edge in open banking, cross-border payments

Visa committed to spending more than $3 billion in just a few weeks to acquire account aggregator Tink and fintech Currencycloud, signaling its intention to be a key player in the global growth of trends like open banking and faster cross-border payments. Tink's specialty in open banking — a data-sharing...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Blockchain platform offers security and accountability that DeFi cannot

A fintech platform is taking on the decentralized finance craze with a focus on security, stability and accountability that DeFi platforms, by their very nature, cannot match. “Crypto has a reputation problem and we hope to fix that,” crypto exchange and lender YouHodler CEO Ilya Volkov said. “We want to be as safe and reputable as your local TradFi bank but with an innovative twist that lets users harness the power of blockchain-based financial services.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy