WTO DG Spells How Blockchain Tech Can Benefit Women

The industrial products industry was forced to shift gears quickly when the pandemic pushed buyers from making purchases in-person to predominantly online. The reality is that shopping has moved online in general, and industrial products are no exception to that. The industrial buyer's mindset is the driving force behind the change. According to Gartner's research, B2B buyers spend only 17 percent of their time meeting with suppliers when considering a purchase. In contrast, they spend 27 percent researching online to help make their buying decisions.