WTO DG Spells How Blockchain Tech Can Benefit Women
The first female Director-General of the World Trade Center, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, recently shed bright light on some brilliant ways blockchain technology could bring about financial breakthroughs for women. Speaking at the mid-year meeting of the G20 independent panel set up to finance and oversee pandemic preparedness and response across the globe, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance hailed the advent and adoption of blockchain technology as a pathway to empower financially disadvantaged women around the world.zycrypto.com
Comments / 0