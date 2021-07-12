Plans unveiled for $2 billion One Beverly Hills development (PHOTOS)

A hilltop Los Angeles mansion with a retractable roof and two panic rooms has sold for $83 million, shattering residential sales records on the Westside of Los Angeles. While the house was never formally offered for sale, it had once been marketed as an $88 million pocket listing, and was also briefly offered for rent at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking $350,000 per month. Real estate sources say the new owner’s fortune comes from their cryptocurrency holdings, though the name of the billionaire buyer — and whether they’ve already moved into the wildly extravagant mansion — publicly remains a mystery, for now.