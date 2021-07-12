Plans unveiled for $2 billion One Beverly Hills development (PHOTOS)

AvantStay Continues Market Expansion and Rapid Portfolio Growth Offering 600+ Homes Across the United States. LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantStay, the premier next-generation hospitality platform setting a new standard for short-term rental experiences, continues its rapid growth and market expansion; adding a large portfolio of homes in Oahu, Hawaii, Joshua Tree, California, Charleston and Hilton Head, South Carolina, Vail, Colorado, and Smoky Mountains, Tennessee bringing the company's portfolio to over 600 homes in the United States. The news of these new markets follows AvantStay's launch on the Emerald Coast of Florida and Cabo, San Lucas, its first international footprint, earlier this year.
