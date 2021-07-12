Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Plans unveiled for $2 billion One Beverly Hills development (PHOTOS)

By Annlee Ellingson
Los Angeles Business Journal
 16 days ago
Alagem Capital Group, partnering with London-based Cain International, has unveiled its vision for the mixed-use luxury resort planned in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Mystery Crypto Billionaire Pays Record $83 Million for Pacific Palisades Mansion

A hilltop Los Angeles mansion with a retractable roof and two panic rooms has sold for $83 million, shattering residential sales records on the Westside of Los Angeles. While the house was never formally offered for sale, it had once been marketed as an $88 million pocket listing, and was also briefly offered for rent at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking $350,000 per month. Real estate sources say the new owner’s fortune comes from their cryptocurrency holdings, though the name of the billionaire buyer — and whether they’ve already moved into the wildly extravagant mansion — publicly remains a mystery, for now.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Billionaire Steve Sarowitz Buys French-Inspired Santa Monica Villa

While Steve Sarowitz ranks among the richest Americans — Forbes says his net worth is a whopping $2.9 billion — the Paylocity founder and chairman’s previous business ventures haven’t always panned out exactly the way hw envisioned. At age 25, for instance, he lost all his money on the now-defunct Ying Yang’s Express, despite four years toiling away, hoping to make the Chinese take-out joint a success. Then there’s the $1 million flitted away when he switched gears, focusing on the online payroll industry before finally landing on the proper software.
Los Angeles, CAYour EDM

Zedd Puts Incredible $26.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Up For Sale

Zedd is officially putting his spectacular 11,000 sq ft Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles on the market, asking $26.5 million for the 3.2 acre property. The home was built on spec in 2016 and Zedd purchased it for $16 million. Celebrity Net Worth writes, “If he gets the asking price, [he] will have essentially been paid $3.5 million per year to live in what is a truly spectacular mansion.” Though that’s obscuring things a little — like the fact that homes appreciate naturally, especially in affluent areas, based on improvements and pedigree.
Yogamansionglobal.com

Queen Anne-Style Mansion in Los Angeles Featured in Numerous Films Returns to the Market

A historic, Queen Anne-style mansion in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles that has appeared in numerous films is back on the market with a small price cut. The home, offering more than 12,000 square feet of living space, was relisted Monday for $8.995 million by Tracy Tutor and Gina Dickerson of Douglas Elliman. It had been available for $9.495 million through a different brokerage since last September, listing records show. It was taken off the market in February.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Ex-Wife of Billionaire Bill Gross Lists Beverly Hills Estate for $38 Million

Sue Gross, ex-wife of retired billionaire bond king Bill Gross, is listing a Beverly Hills estate for $38 million. Located above Sunset Boulevard near the Greystone Mansion, a local landmark and a popular filming location, the roughly 5,300-square-foot Midcentury Modern property sits behind large double gates. The home has four bedrooms, teak and Ipe wood detailing, a walnut kitchen with a skylight as well as a covered patio. There is also a large outdoor pool, according to the listing agents.
Morgan Hill, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Future of Morgan Hill: Watch the full event on development and hospitality in this South County city (Video)

What to know about real estate development, business opportunities and tourism in the city of Morgan Hill. Leading Change: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Business. How are Silicon Valley companies working to make their workforces become more inclusive? What steps are they taking to develop a more diverse C-Suite? And will all of this lead to meaningful change for the better?
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlypress.com

BH City Council to consider ‘Connect Beverly Hills’ plan

The Beverly Hills City Council will consider adoption of the final plan for the “Connect Beverly Hills: Meet Me on Wilshire and La Cienega” project at a study session meeting on Tuesday, July 27, at 2:30 p.m. “Connect Beverly Hills” will develop a series of streetscape plans and design standards...
Beverly Hills, CACommercial Observer

Alo Yoga Signs With WeWork in Beverly Hills: Sources

Alo Yoga has made a huge stretch into Beverly Hills. The yoga clothing company is taking over a 73,000-square-foot office in an enterprise deal with WeWork, sources told Commercial Observer. The building is located at 9830 Wilshire Boulevard, near the Beverly Hills Golden Triangle district, at Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards — one of the most prominent intersections in Los Angeles County. It’s across from Beny Alagem’s Waldorf Astoria and the Beverly Hilton Hotel, as well as Alagem’s massive One Beverly Hills development.
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

River City Company To Unveil ONE Riverfront Plan At Community Reveal Sessions

Over the past eighteen months, River City Company has led ONE Riverfront, a community planning process to create a new Riverfront District Master Plan. While the Riverfront saw significant investment in the early 2000’s with many landmark projects including the Tennessee Riverwalk, AT&T Field, the Tennessee Aquarium and the 21st Century Waterfront Park, today, the district grapples with challenges of aging infrastructure and amenities, single-mode roadway design and an imbalance of tourist and visitor activity relative to local use.
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlypress.com

Beverly Hills debuts pop-up art series

The Next Beverly Hills Committee has partnered with the city of Beverly Hills’ Arts and Culture and Human Relations commissions to launch its new program, “Visions of the Future,” a series of special pop-up art installations intended to activate public spaces with vibrant, visual experiences. A dedication ceremony on July...
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlypress.com

Preparedness stressed to reduce Beverly Hills wildfires

The city of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Fire Department released an independent Wildfire Assessment Report on July 9 that will guide the department in addressing the potential threats posed by brush fires in the hills above Sunset Boulevard. BHFD Chief Greg Barton said the mountainous areas of Beverly...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

foster + partners unveils new imagery of its verdant oasis, 'one beverly hills'

New imagery has been revealed for the foster + partners-designed ‘one beverly hills’, expected to complete in los angeles in 2026. the mixed-use, high-rise development, designed together with gensler, comprises such uses as two greenery-filled residential towers and a 10-story hotel. the striking and dynamic urban-resort will span 17.5 acres in the heart of world-famous beverly hills and is currently one of the largest and most environmentally advanced projects underway in the united states. see our previous coverage here.
Beverly Hills, CACanyon News

Protected Bike Lane Demonstration Project In Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, July 25, the city of Beverly Hills will be hosting a Protected Bike Lane Demonstration Project event to test the proposal of a protected bike lane. The bike lane will run in the southbound lane of Roxbury Drive and south of Olympic Boulevard, which is next to Roxbury Park.
TennisPosted by
The Press

One of AvantStay’s newest properties, Mesquite38 located in Coachella Valley boasts 7,800 square feet with endless on-site activities such as golf, tennis, volleyball and more. Photo credit: AvantStay

AvantStay Continues Market Expansion and Rapid Portfolio Growth Offering 600+ Homes Across the United States. LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantStay, the premier next-generation hospitality platform setting a new standard for short-term rental experiences, continues its rapid growth and market expansion; adding a large portfolio of homes in Oahu, Hawaii, Joshua Tree, California, Charleston and Hilton Head, South Carolina, Vail, Colorado, and Smoky Mountains, Tennessee bringing the company's portfolio to over 600 homes in the United States. The news of these new markets follows AvantStay's launch on the Emerald Coast of Florida and Cabo, San Lucas, its first international footprint, earlier this year.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Studio Number One and House Industries Collaborate to Unveil a Fresh Look for LA Tourism

Rising from tourism’s “lost year,” L.A. has been staging its comeback, complete with a new look and feel for the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, unveiled in June as Los Angeles reopened. Created through a first-time partnership between two notable design studios and longtime friends – Studio Number One (SNO), helmed by Shepard Fairey and House Industries, led by Andy Cruz – the new brand identity includes a fresh logo, iconography and colors.
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlypress.com

Beverly Hills awards grants to community service agencies

The city of Beverly Hills has awarded nearly $2 million in grants or in-kind funds to 22 agencies that submitted applications for the Community Assistance Grant Fund program for fiscal year 2021-22. The funds are allocated by the city and administered by the Human Services Division. Recipients were selected from...
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umanasky Sues High-Profile Real Estate Agent Over $32 Million Malibu Mansion Sale

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky is denying he screwed over a real estate investor out of tens of millions on a deal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Mauricio and his company The Agency are taking legal actions against a high-profile agent named Aitan Segal.

