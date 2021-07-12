Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Florida city weighs how to honor lost souls at 'holy site'

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LuAtK_0aujL6uI00

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — As crews keep searching for the last missing remains of the souls who perished in their collapsing beachfront condos nearly three weeks ago, the question is swirling across the ruins of the Champlain Towers South: What will become of the ground that bears so much pain?

“There’s a lot of emotion. People talk about it as a holy site,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez. “People want some sort of connection with their family member.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett suggested Monday that with scores of families still processing their losses, it's too soon to come up with anything specific. But he said the tragedy — now with 94 people confirmed dead and 22 others still missing — compels that something be placed on the site to remember them.

“I think the first thing we need to do is get the families situated, so they have a semblance of their life back — get them to the point where they aren’t burdened by the grief and emotion that they’re going through right now,” Burkett said.

“It’s obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” the mayor said. “It has become a holy site.”

An impromptu memorial sprung up along a nearby tennis court, soon after the collapse. Its fence is now festooned with drying bouquets and fading photographs of those confirmed dead and those yet to be found. Crosses and candles line the street, and stars of David are interspersed throughout the scene. There are teddy bears, toys, shoes — all in tribute to the scores of victims.

Within the rubble, personal items are being collected and will eventually be returned to their owners or next of kin. The twisted steel rebar and shards of concrete that have been hauled away, under the escort of police, are being kept in storage for investigators who are gathering clues as to what made 12 stories plunge to the ground on June 24.

In time, all of it will be cleared away. What then?

Memorials are not unusual after a tragedy, of course. Monuments were erected at the site of the World Trade Center after its twin towers were felled by terrorists, as was a memorial in Oklahoma City. After 1989's Loma Prieta Earthquake in Northern California, memorials popped up across the San Francisco Bay Area.

It's a human act to want to remember, said Dovy Ainsworth, whose parents, Tzvi and Itty Ainsworth, died in the Surfside tragedy.

“It provides comfort for the families and community while also serving as a reminder ensuring it never happens again,” Ainsworth said, suggesting that it might be inappropriate to rebuild because “so many lost their lives.”

Soraya Cohen, the wife of Brad Cohen, who remain s unaccounted for, wants the government to step in to buy the property so it can be preserved as a memorial. She says his remains are now part of what she others now call hallowed ground.

“The earth is soaked with the blood and tissue and other parts of the body of our loved ones, and to think that this area will just be looked at as a commercial development opportunity is quite frankly sickening," she said. “It is a sacred cemetery for Jewish and non-Jewish people alike, because they died there together in a horrible way.”

Owners of the demolished complex and its board of directors have yet to formally weigh in on the discussion. Survivors and family members are already suing for civil damages. The beachfront property sits atop valued real estate, which could complicate how things proceed.

“It seems indelicate and insensitive to talk about the use of the property other than a memorial,” said state Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat whose district includes Surfside. "It's an incredibly complicated balance to be respectful and honor the memory of those we've lost, while also being diligent to ensure that we help people rebuild their lives (and) to get the greatest value for their homes.”

Authorities on Monday said they are increasing security along the perimeter to preserve potential evidence and to keep people off the property, however well-intentioned their interests might be.

“This is one of those situations where you have the connections of the investigation and a lot of hurt, a lot of pain,” said Ramirez, the police director.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
35K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Pizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The World Trade Center#Loma Prieta Earthquake#Non Jewish#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fresno, CAPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Gun violence in America: Do something

FRESNO, Calif. — It's 7:51 p.m. on a warm Friday night. Fresno, California, police officer Bret Hutchins and his two partners are checking on a burglary call. The 911 caller reported somebody broke into a garage and they can hear them banging around inside. The officers are having a hard time finding the burglary when their police radios come alive. Dispatch puts out the call of shots fired with a male victim down.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WHIO Dayton

LA's Venice Beach a flashpoint in city's homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — David de Russy steered his bicycle through a sparse crowd of midweek visitors streaming down Los Angeles' Venice Beach boardwalk between multimillion-dollar homes, T-shirt shops and eateries on one side and vendors peddling paintings, hawking crystals and offering tarot card readings on the other. For...
Ohio StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Esports arena in the works near Ohio amusement park

SANDUSKY, Ohio — (AP) — Amusement park operator Cedar Fair Entertainment plans to add esports to its lineup of roller coasters and water parks. It wants to build a 1,500-seat esports arena in Ohio for gaming tournaments near Cedar Point, its flagship amusement park in Sandusky, the company announced Thursday.
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Pacific Northwest braces for another heat wave as dozens of wildfires continue to burn

NEW YORK — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for another heat wave as large wildfires continue to burn through the region. While the spread of wildfires has slowed in recent days, that could soon change. Temperatures near Portland, Oregon, and Spokane, Washington, are expected to approach 100 degrees by Friday and dry lightning originating from the deadly monsoons in the Southwest could spark more fires.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Ron Popeil, known for iconic infomercials, dead at 86

LOS ANGELES — Ron Popeil, an inventor and TV personality best known for his infomercials pitching the Showtime Rotisserie oven, Veg-O-Matic and the Pocket Fisherman, has died at age 86, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to The Associated Press and People magazine, Popeil died suddenly on Wednesday at a...
CharitiesPosted by
WHIO Dayton

MacKenzie Scott, French Gates join to fund gender equality

An initiative from philanthropists Melinda French Gates, MacKenzie Scott and the family foundation of billionaire Lynn Schusterman awarded $40 million Thursday to four promoting gender equality projects in tech, higher education, caregiving and minority communities. The projects are the winners of The Equality Can’t Wait Challenge, a funding competition launched...

Comments / 0

Community Policy