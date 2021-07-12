Cancel
Woman pleads for help by leaving notes at Walmart, Fallingwater

PITTSBURGH — Police have found a woman asking to be rescued via notes left in western Pennsylvania public restrooms.

The woman, who was not identified, left messages at both Walmart and the historic Frank Lloyd Wright home Fallingwater, WPXI reported.

The first note, which was found by employees at Walmart in a bathroom and turned over to police, indicated that she was being assaulted and was being held against her will.

When police responded to the address listed on the message, no one answered but they said they could hear furniture being moved to block the door.

The second note, which was also found in a bathroom at Fallingwater, had police respond to the address, this time with a SWAT team.

The woman told police the man in the apartment had held her since May 1 and that he threatened to kill her and her family if she left. Police said there were signs of assault, WPXI reported.

Police arrested Corey Brewer, 38, of Pittsburgh.

Brewer has been charged with sexual assault and unlawful restraint, WPXI reported.

