Gun & Blade Show, Wake-Boards, Kyle Park & More This Week

We love keeping you up to date with what's going on in and around the Concho Valley from week to week. Here's a look at what's happening this week... Cooper’s BBQ Live has brought you so many awesome shows during their 2021 series, and there are more to come. Get your tickets for Kyle Park, taking the stage on Fri, July 16th and Wynonna on Wed, July 21st. Keep up with their concert schedule and get your tickets at originalcoopersbbq.com. Listen to win a spot on our guest list as well.