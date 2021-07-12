Cancel
Law

The Real Reason Big Cases Don’t Go To Trial

By Mark Herrmann
abovethelaw.com
 16 days ago

You’ve heard the many reasons why high-stakes cases no longer go to trial. It’s the law firms’ fault! Law firms charge such exorbitant rates that clients can’t afford to try cases. The cost of defense may exceed the amount of any potential adverse judgment. It’s outside counsels’ fault! Cases not...

Law
Politics
LawLaw.com

Fertility Funding in Law Firms: Why Now and What Next?

U.S. law firm Cooley and Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance have recently announced that they will be extending their employee benefits to include funding fertility treatment. Is it a coincidence that lawyers within this category of high performance, high pressured, firm – and in the legal professional in general – are facing more fertility struggles hence the need for an employee benefit of this kind?
Lawabovethelaw.com

Disbarred Former Biglaw General Counsel Pleads Guilty

The Biglaw firm of LeClairRyan may be gone (the partners voted to dissolve the firm in 2019), but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing noteworthy going on with them. The firm’s former general counsel, Bruce Matson, was disbarred last year after allegations that he misappropriated $2.5 million in funds. And now he’s pleaded guilty to obstructing an investigation.
LawLaw.com

Law.com Trendspotter: Law Firms Care What Their Clients Think—They'd Just Prefer Not to Know

Law firms live and die by the quality of their client service. And yet, a troubling number of firms appear to be actively avoiding feedback from the clients they serve. The letter Morgan Stanley Chief Legal Officer Eric Grossman sent to outside counsel earlier this month attempting to push them back to the office full-time was uncomfortable for law firms in large part because it forced many of them to reckon with and respond to actual direct feedback from a client.
LawFOX Carolina

Don’t Hurt Your Legal Case

Attorney Richard Smith explains that even if the accident is someone else’s fault, you can hurt your case by making certain mistakes. Sponsored by Smith Injury Law.
Atlanta, GAabovethelaw.com

Judge Faces Ethics Charges After Mouthing Off About Mass Shooter Case

Last week, the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission filed a complaint with the Georgia Supreme Court over Facebook comments made by Judge David Cannon. The incident revolves around comments made by police Captain Jay Baker about accused Atlanta-area spa shooter Robert Aaron Long. If you recall, after Long was arrested, Baker said Long was “pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.” Which… yikes. And the backlash to those comments was pretty swift.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Ruling paves way for firm's marijuana case to go to trial

A Little Rock company rejected for a medical-marijuana growers license for a Jacksonville site won a partial victory in court this week over its claims that state regulators wrongly awarded the license to a Fort Smith grower. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright on Monday sided with 2600 Holdings LLC,...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Law Firms Move to Attract and Retain Fresh Privacy, Cyber Talent

Law firms are moving aggressively to recruit new privacy and cybersecurity talent as markets across the country see an uptick in client needs focused around technology matters. Mid- and large-sized firms are offering educational and leadership opportunities to attract new associates while working to build a legal pipeline that emphasizes...
Public Safety
Vice

Her Brother Died. The Government Says She’s ‘No Longer Welcome’ to Ask Questions

Andrew Gnazdowsky was “pretty much the coolest guy in the entire world,” according to his sister Nicole. Which is why, when he died in October 2020, Nicole was hit particularly hard. Hearing that her brother, an engineer, had died while on a job site was tough enough. But when she turned to officials for answers, she was labelled “inappropriate” and “disrespectful.” Now, the government says she’s “no longer welcome” to contact staff, and it will not respond to any further calls.
Congress & Courts

Mo Brooks Accidentally Gave Up His Immunity From Eric Swalwell’s Insurrection Lawsuit

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that it would not shield Rep. Mo Brooks from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s lawsuit against the fomenters of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The DOJ’s decision may seem surprising: After all, Attorney General Merrick Garland has continued to protect Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit, signaling a broad view of elected officials’ immunity from civil suits. In Swalwell’s case, however, the Justice Department seized upon comments demonstrating that, at the Jan. 6 rally, Brooks was acting not as an elected official, but as a politician seeking to influence future elections. Ironically, it was Brooks himself who made these statements, under oath, in an effort to evade this very lawsuit. The congressman’s legal defense has turned into a legal liability.
Congress & Courts

GOP Congressman Filed Affidavit Unintentionally Waiving His Own Immunity

While the media loves launching into a lot of shocked bellyaching over the size of Biglaw bills, it usually fails to grasp just how important it is for elite attorneys to take research down some fairly attenuated rabbit holes. It may add a few thousand to the bill to send a young associate off to look up the answer to “if we do X and they do Y and then wildly remote possibility Z shows up, what happens then?” but sometimes knowing the answer to that question can save the whole case.
Public Safety
1240 WJIM

Report Claims Whitmer Kidnap Plot May Have Been A Setup

The original announcement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation was startling. A half dozen Michigan men were arrested and being held on federal charges. They were being accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Other men were also arrested and charged with related crimes by Michigan State Police.
Lawbizjournals

Kathryn Sawyer Gutenkunst

Attorney Kathryn Sawyer Gutenkunst moved her practice and is now a partner at Axley’s Waukesha Office. She represents a wide array of clients from individuals and businesses to municipalities. With 34 years of experience in the industry, her practice includes civil and commercial litigation, family law, municipal law, land use and development, condemnation and eminent domain, and real estate law. She has resided in Waukesha County her entire life. Attorney Gutenkunst litigates a variety of case types including family law matters. Certified in collaborative family law, Attorney Gutenkunst represents families in matters related to divorce, legal separation, custody, and placement. Her unique experience with business clients gives her an edge in complex divorces. In regards to her business practice, Attorney Gutenkunst represents clients with land use and zoning matters, and also real estate development, where she frequently works with developers and municipalities.
LawLaw.com

Strict Liability Standard for Consumer Protection Law May Impact Insurance Litigation

In Pennsylvania, it is not uncommon for insureds to assert claims against insurance companies for violation of the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law (UTPCPL). In insurance cases, such claims were historically brought alongside breach of contract and insurance bad faith claims and often were not the focus of the litigation. In 2020, the Pennsylvania Superior Court confirmed that the UTPCPL does not apply to the handling of insurance claims, further reducing the emphasis on UTPCPL claims in insurance litigation. However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently imposed a strict liability standard for the UTPCPL, which lowered the burden of proof for insureds and may result in increased litigation against both insurance companies and insurance agents.
Lawabovethelaw.com

The Future Of Cannabis Law: From ‘Unthinkable’ To Essential

Lawyering for the cannabis industry used to mean practicing criminal defense, but these days, the field is wide open. The industry is broad, offering so much opportunity and change that lawyers in nearly every area of practice have something to contribute. To be the most valuable advisors in this fast-growing...

