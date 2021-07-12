The Real Reason Big Cases Don’t Go To Trial

Attorney Kathryn Sawyer Gutenkunst moved her practice and is now a partner at Axley’s Waukesha Office. She represents a wide array of clients from individuals and businesses to municipalities. With 34 years of experience in the industry, her practice includes civil and commercial litigation, family law, municipal law, land use and development, condemnation and eminent domain, and real estate law. She has resided in Waukesha County her entire life. Attorney Gutenkunst litigates a variety of case types including family law matters. Certified in collaborative family law, Attorney Gutenkunst represents families in matters related to divorce, legal separation, custody, and placement. Her unique experience with business clients gives her an edge in complex divorces. In regards to her business practice, Attorney Gutenkunst represents clients with land use and zoning matters, and also real estate development, where she frequently works with developers and municipalities.
