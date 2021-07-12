Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Dazzles Cannes With Timothee Chalamet, a Party Bus and a Nine-Minute Standing Ovation

By Ramin Setoodeh
Middletown Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were so many movie stars at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” on Monday night at the Cannes Film Festival, it almost felt like pre-pandemic times. The streets near the Palais were shut down. The crowds were screaming. And Timothee Chalamet, in a silver suit, cut through...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Alexandre Desplat
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
James Baldwin
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The French Dispatch#The French Dispatch#French#The New Yorker#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEmpire

Bill Murray To Co-Star In Wes Anderson's Next, Spain-Set Film

When they're not making eminently meme-able photo opportunities at film festivals, Wes Anderson and Bill Murray are finding ways to work together again. Case in point? Murray is joining Tilda Swinton in the director's next film. Yes, while some filmmakers struggle to track down the notoriously hard to reach actor,...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Adrien Brody Joins Wes Anderson’s Next

Wes Anderson keeps recruiting his regulars for his next film with Adrien Brody the third name joining Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in Anderson’s next feature to be shot in Spain. Little is known about the project which will mark the fifth time Brody has made a movie with Anderson...
Beauty & FashionAOL Corp

Twitter is memeing 'The French Dispatch' stars' wildly contrasting Cannes fashion

The Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France, with actors and filmmakers showing off a few of the films that will be helping us disassociate from our pandemic reality for the next few months. Among them were director Wes Anderson and actors Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton, all of whom attended to promote their upcoming film The French Dispatch. They also all looked as though they'd dressed for different occasions.
MoviesNME

Celine Dion biopic gets standing ovation at Cannes

An unauthorised film about Celine Dion has received a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes film festival. The biopic stars its 57-year-old director Valerie Lemercier. The filmmaker plays the singer at each stage of her life, including her childhood. It premiered out of competition at the French film festival this week.
Moviesindianapolispost.com

Bill Murray reunites with Wes Anderson for new project

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Bill Murray is among the cast of Wes Anderson's new project that will begin production in Spain in August. As per Variety, sources close to the project have confirmed Murray's casting. The actor has appeared in nine of Anderson's movies to date, excluding the new picture.
Celebritiesdarkhorizons.com

Bill Murray & Wes Anderson Re-Team Again

Once again Bill Murray is re-teaming with Wes Anderson for the latter’s as-yet-untitled new film which will begin production in Spain in August. This will mark his tenth collaboration with Anderson, the actor has appeared in all of Anderson’s films with the exception of his directorial debut “Bottle Rocket”. Tilda...
MoviesSlate

The Wes Anderson Cannes Actors Meme Is Like The Breakfast Club, Basically

That’s four truly iconique figures in four truly iconique outfits, right there: Ya got Timothee Chalamet, slightly hunched, wearing lots of jewelry and a T-shirt that I’ve definitely seen a knock-off of at Urban Outfitters recently; Wes Anderson in a nice blue suit; Tilda Swinton in a way nicer blue suit; and Bill Murray, dressed like a stylish grandpa and wearing the same sneakers that I’m pretty sure he also wore in Space Jam (1996). They’re posing together because they’re all part of The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s much-delayed film that finally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Wes Anderson’s Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

[Editor’s note: The following gallery was originally published in October 2019 and been updated accordingly.]. Wes Anderson’s long-awaited “The French Dispatch” finally had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this month. Anderson gave his cast and crew a 32-film watch list before production started to get his team in the right mindset for the movie, and several of the films included on this list are personal favorites of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Want more Anderson favorites? The list below includes over three dozen titles Anderson loves.
MoviesHyperallergic

Wes Anderson’s Latest Conjures a Confectionary Vision of France

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Since his second feature Rushmore, which announced each new month of the story with velvet curtains around the image, Wes Anderson has demonstrated a mania for placing frames within frames. He sees chapter headings, signs, labels, even dialogue itself as ways to dissect a story into its component parts, highlighting every element of his meticulously constructed universes. In The French Dispatch, which just received its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival (delayed a year from when it was originally supposed to, thanks to COVID-19), he uses this style to bring to life a magazine modelled on his beloved New Yorker. The fictional French Dispatch is an insert of the equally fictional Liberty Kansas Evening Sun, edited by Arthur Horowitz Jr. (Bill Murray) and based in Ennui-Sur-Blasé, France. (“8.25 bodies are pulled from the Blasé River every week,” intones narrator Anjelica Huston.) The staff includes art critic J.K.L. Berensen (Tilda Swinton), investigative journalist Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand), and food writer Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright), who are well taken care of. Horowitz is generous with expenses, coughing up the cash for Berensen to stay in a hotel solely to remember a lover she once took there. Each worker has a roomy office in the French Dispatch HQ, which bears a sign warning Silence! Writers writing.
WorldPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How The French Dispatch Star Lyna Khoudri Got Ready for the AmFAR Gala in Cannes

Rising star Lyna Khoudri has been busy in Cannes. Throughout the annual film festival, the French-Algerian actress has been fielding interviews, making promotional appearances, and hitting the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. She plays Juliette, a radical motorcycle-riding student activist (who also happens to be costar Timothée Chalamet’s love interest).
MoviesHarvard Crimson

From Cannes: ‘The French Dispatch’ is a Breathtaking Objet d’Art

Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Jhoudri in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. In the 25 years since his debut feature film, “Bottle Rocket” (1996), Wes Anderson’s intricately curated style has cemented his reputation as an auteur like no other. Uniquely characterized by an intoxicating focus on symmetry, color, and elegance, this style is ubiquitous, even inspiring countless off-shoots from fans looking to channel his aesthetic.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Timothée Chalamet Brings Slacker Style to Cannes

This week, Timothée Chalamet fans the world over rejoiced as he made his first red carpet appearance in over a year. It helped, of course, that he did so in the slickest of style. Attending the premiere of his latest film, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, on Monday, Chalamet posed with his co-star Tilda Swinton in a dazzling metallic Tom Ford suit paired with a crisp shirt and white leather boots. As the festival continues, Chalamet has been embracing his more casual side, if always with his signature Timothée twist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy