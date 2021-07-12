Cancel
Model Monday: Winnie Harlow Says It’s An ‘Honor’ To Follow ‘In The Footsteps Of Naomi Campbell’

By Keyaira Boone @pennedbykeyaira
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Seven years after her breakout appearance on cycle 21 of America’s Next Top Model Winnie Harlow is sitting in the judge’s chair. The model, designer, spokesperson, and budding actress spoke to HelloBeautiful about artistry, accessibility, and how she feels about joining the judging panel of Making The Cut.

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B!

