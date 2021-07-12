Model Monday: Winnie Harlow Says It’s An ‘Honor’ To Follow ‘In The Footsteps Of Naomi Campbell’
Seven years after her breakout appearance on cycle 21 of America's Next Top Model Winnie Harlow is sitting in the judge's chair. The model, designer, spokesperson, and budding actress spoke to HelloBeautiful about artistry, accessibility, and how she feels about joining the judging panel of Making The Cut.
