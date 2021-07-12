'The Little Mermaid': First Image Reveals Halle Bailey, Confirms Production Has Wrapped on Disney's Live-Action Remake

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's expansion onto Disney+ seems to have hardly begun and already we have had three completed series, an animated What If...? series about to start, two more live action series' coming before the end of the year in the form of Ms Marvel and Hawkeye and the likes of Moon Knight and She-Hulk almost done filming. That means that it is time to look even deeper into the Marvel slate of TV shows coming in the near future. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kicked off shooting earlier this month, and now it looks like the highly anticipated Secret Invasion series is ready to start filming in just a few weeks.