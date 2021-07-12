'The Little Mermaid': First Image Reveals Halle Bailey, Confirms Production Has Wrapped on Disney's Live-Action Remake
Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has wrapped production, according to an Instagram post from its star Halle Bailey. Playing the much-coveted role of lovesick mermaid Ariel, Bailey took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her cast, crew, and experience during the shoot, emphasizing how much the experience “has made [her] so much stronger” than she ever thought she could be, and how excited she is for audiences to see the much-talked-about remake.collider.com
Comments / 0