U.K. Theaters, Cinemas Rejoice as Government Confirms Social Distancing Measures to Be Dropped on 'Freedom Day'

On the anniversary of the Brexit vote, Boris Johnson recently painted, as is so often the case, a rosy picture of the future: “We will realize the true potential of our regained sovereignty, bring everyone together. kingdom and raise it level, ”the Prime Minister said optimistically in advance. The freedoms that Brexit will bring will be used to boost investment and job creation across the country. Critics of the UK’s exit from the European Union, of course, do not believe this story. They underline the serious consequences for the economy and the stronger centrifugal forces in the country; independence was strengthened in Scotland. And relations with the EU27 are strained; there is a lot of poison in the system. But it is not the rule in private life or in politics for a bond to be harmoniously divorced. Brexit means Brexit, whatever you think of it. Injuries remain, allegations are exchanged, questions of guilt are asked.