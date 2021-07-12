Cancel
U.K. Theaters, Cinemas Rejoice as Government Confirms Social Distancing Measures to Be Dropped on 'Freedom Day'

By K.J. Yossman
Middletown Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheaters and cinemas in the U.K. are rejoicing as the British government confirmed it is going ahead with plans to drop all social distancing measures from July 19, nicknamed “Freedom Day.”. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said today almost all pandemic-induced legal restrictions will be removed although he recommended that people...

