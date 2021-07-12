'Free Britney Radio' Day of Solidarity Headed to 50 Markets on July 14 (EXCLUSIVE)

Content warning: this newsletter contains references to ableism, abuse and reproductive injustice. I’ve written about Britney Spears several times over the past year and a bit, from a piece on how we talk about celebrities’ mental health, to the ableism at the core of her experience under a conservatorship to Framing Britney Spears and the role media played in her ‘downfall.’ In some ways, I feel like I’m moving toward a unified theory of Britney Spears — that is, a more ambitious piece that puts into perspective all the various issues and intersections embedded in the past two decades of her life. But I know I’m not quite there yet, because I’ve been struggling to figure out how to write about her in recent weeks, not because there’s nothing to say, but rather because there’s so much.