'Free Britney Radio' Day of Solidarity Headed to 50 Markets on July 14 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leena Tailor
Middletown Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimmons teamed up with audio production company Benztown for the “day of solidarity,” as the program is billed to potential syndicators. Driven by his friendship with Spears, as well as his own experience battling what he describes as the “fucked up” California court system, Timmons hopes the initiative will create a “groundswell of support” for the pop star as she fights for freedom — something he believes was never justifiably taken from her.

