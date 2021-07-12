Kalie Shorr, 'Love Child'

Sarah Darling has released another cover for her Campfire Sessions series, and this time she looked outside of country music to cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”. Premiering on Sounds Like Nashville today (July 29), Darling’s version of “Dreams” slows down the 1977 track and strips away the instrumentation, leaving only acoustic guitar, electric guitar and ambient sounds. This arrangement not only uncovers the song’s longing lyrics, but it also showcases Darling’s smooth voice. The end product is a calm and soothing cover that transforms the classic rock song into a slow-burning country tune. Darling began her Campfire Sessions in 2019 and she will soon release two more cover songs — “One of Us” by Joan Osborne and “Sweet Surrender” by Sarah McLachlan.