Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kalie Shorr, 'Love Child'

By Lyndsey McKenna
kosu.org
 16 days ago

Kalie Shorr has spent years putting her spin on songs with viral covers; on "Love Child," Shorr writes her own origin story, embedded with references to the music that soundtracked it. The first single from her forthcoming I Got Here By Accident EP transforms the tradition of proving your bona fides, offering up her outsider autobiography (shout out, fellow "church camp kid with tarot cards"!) with precision. Lyrically, Shorr pays homage to the Fleetwood Mac and Nirvana tunes that sustained her; she recalls early memories of hearing "Rhiannon," and also the memory of her sister, Ashley Rhiannon.

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalie Shorr
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Butch Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Collective Soul#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Mr. Jones,” Adam Duritz of Counting Crows

There’s a great deal about the famed band, Counting Crows, that remains iconic since their 1993 debut LP release, August And Everything After. And perhaps at the top of that list is the band’s first commercial single, “Mr. Jones.” To say the track was everywhere in the mid-‘90s would be an understatement. Radio stations from rock to top 40 played the cut seemingly every hour, or more often.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

‘Powered by Love’: Halsey Welcomes First Child

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin are first-time parents!. The little one, named Ender Ridley Aydin, arrived July 14. Halsey announced the news on Instagram with a pic of the family as well as one of Ender breastfeeding. The singer wrote, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by...
MusicAlternative Press

MxPx release new song “Say Yes” featuring Kalie Wolfe of RIVALS–watch

MxPx have released their latest single “Say Yes” featuring Kalie Wolfe of RIVALS. The new track is available now for streaming on Spotify and other DSPs. Ahead of the release, both MxPx’s Mike Herrera and Wolfe issued special messages to Alternative Press readers, inviting them to check out the new track. Herrera expressed his gratitude to fans, thanking them for listening to the new song.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Lupe Fiasco Remixes Kali Uchis’ ‘telepatía’ — Listen

Lupe Fiasco has been in the headlines the past few days due to his apparent rift with friend and podcast co-host Royce 5’9″. You can read our recap of the situation here. I hope that the two will move on and be able to still do the podcast because I’m a fan, but some comments that the two have made make me doubtful.
Celebritieskosu.org

Madi Diaz, 'Resentment'

On her upcoming album History of a Feeling, Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz examines a particularly complicated breakup in clear-eyed, painful detail. Much of the album addresses the particularities of letting go when a lover really must depart — Diaz's former partner transitioned in 2017 and their love affair did not survive. Diaz takes the listener inside this seismic experience in spare arrangements that put her tender vocals high in the mix.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Sarah Darling Releases Ambient Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Sarah Darling has released another cover for her Campfire Sessions series, and this time she looked outside of country music to cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”. Premiering on Sounds Like Nashville today (July 29), Darling’s version of “Dreams” slows down the 1977 track and strips away the instrumentation, leaving only acoustic guitar, electric guitar and ambient sounds. This arrangement not only uncovers the song’s longing lyrics, but it also showcases Darling’s smooth voice. The end product is a calm and soothing cover that transforms the classic rock song into a slow-burning country tune. Darling began her Campfire Sessions in 2019 and she will soon release two more cover songs — “One of Us” by Joan Osborne and “Sweet Surrender” by Sarah McLachlan.
Musickosu.org

Anna B Savage: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Anna B Savage's new home these days...
Musickosu.org

Neffy, 'Wait Up'

This #NowPlaying discovery comes to us from this year's Tiny Desk Contest. You can see Neffy on the latest installment of the Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf livestreaming series with guest host Phoebe Bridgers. Since the pandemic began, many have sought out nature as refuge from congested cities, but few...
Musickosu.org

David Bowie, Travis Scott Inspired The Poems In This New Collection

When award-winning poet Adrian Matejka was working on his latest book last year, he thought we'd be out of the pandemic by the time it would be published. The book, Somebody Else Sold The World, was released this month — and we're notably not out of the period that's been so difficult for so many of us.
Musickosu.org

With 'Fun Times,' Josh Fudge Says Goodbye To His Adolescence

This is No Cover, a production of KOSU and Oklahoma State University and hosted by Matthew Viriyapah. Josh Fudge was only 18 years old when he released his first album, Fun Times, at the beginning of this year. Juxtaposing sweet melodies with melancholic lyrics, the album captures his experience transitioning into adulthood.
San Diego, CAFilm Threat

Sharing The Love

With the world starting to open up after lockdown, a road trip makes perfect sense for that first step outside. Stephen Brotebeck’s musical short, Sharing The Love, follows three friends who venture out on a post-pandemic road trip to San Diego and reconnect with the community thanks to a local car dealership.
Musictalesbuzz.com

SANAM re-enchant their audience with their rendition of the timeless Raat Kali Ek Khwab Mein Aayi

Earlier this year, renowned music band – SANAM recreated a playlist of 15 evergreen retro tracks called Sukoon-e-Playlist , that was a curated list of songs that could serve as the antidote to lockdown blues. Now, as we try and settle into some semblance of cautious normalcy , the very popular band is back with a new recreation of another beautiful retro classic – Raat Kali Ek Khwab Mein Aayi. The new single preserves the magnetism of the original song yet blends in perfectly well with the band’s contemporary beats.
Musickosu.org

3 Years After His Death, Sam Mehran's Loved Ones Share Posthumous Album 'Cold Brew'

Underground musician Sam Mehran, who's known to many as Outer Limits Recordings, was working on a solo project before he died three years ago. Today, the album his father and friends have been compiling since his death is out. It's the first album released under the name Sam Mehran, and it's called "Cold Brew." NPR's Jonaki Mehta has this one.
MusicSynthtopia

New Music From Lisa Bella Donna – Mourning Light

Behind The Sky has announced its 17th release, a new live album by ‘sonic sorceress’ Lisa Bella Donna. Because of the album’s 78 minute length, it will also be the label’s first CD release. Here’s what Bella Donna has to say about the new album:. “Mourning Light is a live...
Angela, MTamericanahighways.org

Song Premiere: Angela Soffe “Bloom”

Americana Highways presents this premiere of Angela Soffe’s song “Bloom” from her upcoming 9-track album due to be released later this year. The album was produced by ACM Engineer of the Year nominee Gena Johnson (Ashley Monroe, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves). Gena Johnson works will noted Nashville produced Dave Cobb. The song will be available on July 30.
Musicmix929.com

Ooh, baby, ooh! Stevie Nicks’ ‘Bella Donna’ turns 40

Bella Donna, Stevie Nicks‘ first solo album, was released July 27, 1981, and was an immediate success. To mark the 40th anniversary of the start of Stevie’s solo career, here are Five Fascinating Facts about Bella Donna. 5. Stevie began working on Bella Donna in between sessions for Fleetwood Mac‘s...
Shamrock, OKkosu.org

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Summer Sounds

Settle into the summer by tuning into some fresh new music recently arrived at The Thistle & Shamrock offices in the U.S. and Scotland. Fiona Ritchie handpicks newly released and "new to me" recordings from artists including Eileen Ivers, Loraine Jordan, Llan de Cubel and Altan. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy