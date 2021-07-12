Cancel
ODU names Borzillo (Conestoga, @phantastixlax) as assistant coach

phillylacrosse.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Dominion head coach Heather Holt (Radnor) announced today the hiring of Monica Borzillo (Conestoga) as an assistant coach. A five-year standout at attack for Cincinnati, Borzillo brings a wealth of offensive expertise to the Monarchs. “We are excited to welcome Monica Borzillo to the Monarch family,” Holt said. “She...

