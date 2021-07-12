Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rats! Tesla Won't Pay for Rodent Damage to Cars: Report

By Euni Han
Westport News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Tesla cars have a rat issue. But apparently that’s not the automaker’s problem, according to New York Post. Tesla Owner Sarah Williams, a physician in New York, says she discovered the issue in May when she took her Model 3 in for air conditioning repairs at a dealership. "They...

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Rodents#New York Post#Tesla Service#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rats Are Eating Tesla Wiring Causing Thousands Of Dollars Of Damage

Tesla has been plagued with problem after problem in recent months. Not only is the manufacturer being investigated by the NHTSA for a spate of recent car accidents, but the brand also faces a significant recall of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. To top it all off, it seems like rats have taken a liking to their cars. According to the New York Post, Sarah Williams, a 41-year-old physician who lives in Manhattan, recently discovered a rat in the glove compartment of her Tesla Model 3. The rodent had caused thousands of dollars in damage. This isn't the first time we've reported on rat-on-car terrorism. A couple of years ago, Toyota faced a similar problem, and it seems that rats have taken a liking to modern car wiring insulation.
EconomyInternational Business Times

Tesla News: Electric Car Company Reports More Than $1 Billion In Profit For Q2

Tesla (TSLA) on Monday reported more than $1 billion in profit for its quarterly earnings, a net income 10 times higher than last year. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company also almost doubled its vehicle sales in the second quarter. “Public sentiment and support for electric vehicles seems to be at...
BusinessPosted by
Tom's Guide

Tesla won’t say whether the Cybertruck has been delayed

The Tesla Cybertruck is currently scheduled to arrive by the end of this year, but there have been some concerns that the electric truck might be delayed. Worst of all Tesla won’t commit to one answer or another. Tesla issued an investor letter saying it was making “progress” towards Cybertruck...
EconomyCNN

The Great American Car Shortage won't be over for months

New York (CNN Business) — New car inventories, strained for months by a global semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruptions, aren't expected to begin recovering until September -— and will remain well below their pre-pandemic levels through next year, according to Goldman Sachs. Automakers in recent weeks have sharply revised...
CarsCarscoops

Chevrolet Camaro To Be Replaced By A Performance Electric Sedan In 2024, Claims Report

The future of the ICE Camaro may seem unsure, but a new report suggests that the pony car with a big history may be headed for a new, all-electric chapter. Automotive News recently reported that both the Chevrolet Camaro and Malibu will ditch their standard product cycles and run out their current generation and will not be directly replaced, at least not by an internal combustion vehicle.
Fremont, CAHot Hardware

Elon Musk Confirms Cybertruck And Semi Delayed Yet Again As Development Hits A Snag

Tesla production is booming, as demand for its electric vehicles has been immense. Demand has primarily been driven by its two best-selling vehicles: the Model Y compact crossover and the Model 3 compact sedan. However, the urgency to keep a steady flow of these vehicles exiting its Fremont, California, and Shanghai, China facilities has put some of its other high-profile projects on the back burner, namely the Semi and the Cybertruck.
Traffictorquenews.com

Charging an Electric Vehicle In Public Can Cost Triple What Fueling Up A “Gas-Guzzler” Does

Public EV charging can be ridiculously expensive. Here is what we paid to add 34 miles to a new 2022 model year EV at an EVgo charger. Charging an electric vehicle in public can range in price from free to very expensive. When we recently charged a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt at an EVgo DC fast charger (DCFC) in Bedford, NH, we discover the pricey end of the spectrum can be more than it would cost to fuel a "gas-guzzling" V8-powered muscle car.
CarsThe Next Web

Yes, there’s an EV charging ‘etiquette’ — so listen up

Charging your EV seems like a pretty straightforward process, right? Find a station, plug-in, plug-out, and voila. But did you know that “charging etiquettes” are an actual “thing?”. Yes, there’s a whole list of do’s and don’ts to be followed when you take your electrified car to a public charging...
CarsTom's Guide

Chevy Camaro will reportedly be reborn as all-electric, four-door sedan

The internal combustion engine is on the way out, and automakers know that. Chevrolet in particular knows it, and rumor is that one of its next moves will be to electrify the ailing Camaro brand as a four-door performance sedan (via Automotive News) That makes total sense, when you think...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

There Will Be a New Camaro-But It’s a 4-Door EV: No!

We’ve been telling you for a year that the Camaro was on its deathbed, and we were wrong. There will be a new one. But finding that it will be a four-door and all-electric makes us wish it was dead. Sorry, Chevy. The current Camaro won’t be replaced. Automotive News...
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Car Recall In History

General Motor’s Chevy division recalled some of its Bolt EV models because of potential engine fires. The embarrassment and bad publicity for the “Tesla killer” was compounded by the fact that it was the second recall of the model. Approximately 69,000 of them were recalled in an action that covered models from 2017, 2018, and […]
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

6 Amazing Cars General Motors Should Never Have Cancelled

The first entry in this list of projects we wish General Motors hadn't canceled is a prime example of the automaker's ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The company's modern history is full of missteps and head-scratching decisions, from how it made a mess of Pontiac to the more recent case of the Chevrolet Camaro being in trouble. It often feels like individual product successes like the Chevrolet Corvette are despite its corporate overlords, not because of them. Some of these examples of GM canning a project have certainly set the automaker back, and it's time to take a look at some of the winners, or in this case, losers.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Chevy Bolt Just Killed the 2021 Porsche Taycan on Consumer Reports

Y’all don’t need me to tell you that the EV segment is ramping up quickly. Only five years ago, EVs were seen as a success if they could go over a couple hundred miles and manage to find a charger that could get you back on the road within 24 hrs. Tesla has clearly laid the path, but now we have luxurious sports car EVs like the 2021 Porsche Taycan and more practical offerings like the 2021 Chevy Bolt.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Happens if the Dealership Doesn’t Pay off the Car You Traded In?

When shopping for your next at the dealership, the salesperson may offer to discount the car that you’re buying if you trade in your current car. They may even strike up a good deal that you can’t refuse. But when it’s all said and done, you might want to make sure that your trade-in gets paid off if there’s still a loan attached to it. If the dealership doesn’t pay it off, then you could end up in deep water.
Buying CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy