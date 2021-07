The following is in response to the letter to the editor by Jan Deters in the July 14, 2021 edition of The Caledonia Argus. As a retired teacher in Caledonia, I’ve been curious about Critical Race Theory (CRT), the academic movement that examines how oppression has been embedded in and impacted/impacts government policy, social construct including the courts, fair housing, employment, etc. in the United States throughout the course of history as well as today. In no way am I an authority; I’ve just been drawn to learning about CRT.