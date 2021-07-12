Cancel
Frederick County, MD

Hood College to host vaccine clinic

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
Buy Now A vial containing doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Staff file photo by Bill Green

In an effort to get more people vaccinated before school commences, Hood College will be administering free vaccines during its Back to School COVID Vaccine Clinic.

The clinics will be on July 17 and Aug. 7 (both Saturdays) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hood College Whitaker Campus Center for people aged 12 through 26. No pre-registration or appointment is required.

In partnership with the Frederick Center and the Frederick County Health Department, the clinics will offer both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Pfizer will be distributed to those 12 and older, while Johnson & Johnson will be distributed to those 18 and up.

Hood College, like Mount St. Mary's University and all University System of Maryland universities, will be requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they wish to return to campus for the fall semester, although the institutions have religious and medical exemptions.

