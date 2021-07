In October of last year Team17 released their The Escapists spin-off title The Survivalists on Apple Arcade, PC, and consoles. Whereas in The Escapists games you’d play as a prisoner trying to escape from a variety of different prisons using all sorts of different methods, The Survivalists has you crash landing on an island and trying to survive and thrive by gathering resources, crafting, building, and more. But don’t worry, you’re able to enslave monkeys to do all the heavy lifting for you. Anyway, after that initial launch a big Farming update was released in May, and now this week yet another huge update has arrived for The Survivalists called the Expeditions update. Here’s a trailer.