Genetic Genealogist Co-Hosts New True-Crime Podcast 'Solvable'

Early in the morning of December 5th, 1982, a trucker stopped at a weigh station along I-10 in Jackson County, Mississippi, to call 911. He thought he’d seen a body in a river, he told the dispatcher. It looked like a person wearing a blue-checkered shirt floating near an ice chest. He’d spotted it as he was passing over a bridge. When police responded to the scene, however, they found no such body. Instead, officers discovered the body of a baby girl in a different river nearby. She was just 18 months old, and wearing a red and white dress. They called her Baby Jane Doe. The mystery of that trucker’s phone call and the baby’s identity would persist for nearly 40 years.