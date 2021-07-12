Stage set for New York Supreme Court battle between Anthony Brindisi, Danielle Fogel

A pair of candidates declared their intention to run for a vacant state Supreme Court Justice seat in formal announcements Monday. Former Congressman Anthony Brindisi, who announced last month he would not seek to reclaim his seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, held a news conference to signal he would seek the nomination. The Utica Democrat lost the 2020 election to U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, by 109 votes following a protracted judicial review in state Supreme Court.