Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Killeen ISD, Baylor Scott & White hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026Jkw_0aujIThT00

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District is partnering with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to district students and adults.

The vaccine will be available to students 12 and older for free, according to the school district. Beginning July 13, a medical team from McLane Children's will travel to three different KISD facilities to provide the vaccinations.

Each location will be staffed with a doctor and nurse to answer questions parents may have about the Pfizer vaccine. Parents or guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine.

The school district said adults may also receive the vaccine during the designated times. On-site staff will also be able to provide the second dose of the vaccine to those who previously received the Pfizer vaccine who bring their vaccination card.

Parents and guardians can speed up the process by signing up for a free MyBSWHeath account. Additional information and step-by-step directions can be found on KISD's vaccine website.

Vaccine clinics will be held at these three locations:

  • Former Nolan Middle School, 505 E. Jasper Rd. in Killeen
  • Tuesday, July 13 from 12-6:30 p.m.
  • KISD Career Center, 1320 Stagecoach Rd. in Killeen
  • Wednesday, July 14 from 12-6:30 p.m.
  • Harker Heights Elementary, 726 S. Ann Blvd. in Harker Heights
  • Thursday, July 15 from 1-6:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Killeen, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Killeen, TX
Health
City
Harker Heights, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Isd#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine Clinics#Nolan Middle School#Kisd Career Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy