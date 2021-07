COLUMBUS — Ohio State has added depth to the future of its frontcourt. Four-star center Felix Okpara committed to the Buckeyes on Monday on Instagram. With a 6-foot-11, 210-pound frame, Okpara took an official visit to Columbus on June 15 and has now committed to Ohio State just over a month later. The Buckeyes edged out Ole Miss, Florida and Tennessee among others. A top-50 player in the class of 2022, he is ranked as the nation’s ninth-ranked center. Out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee,