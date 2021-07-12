Cancel
Tension Lingers Below The Surface At The Loyalists' Annual March In Northern Ireland

By Frank Langfitt
NPR
 16 days ago

The annual march in which loyalists celebrate their ties to the United Kingdom comes as Brexit has created a new border in the Irish Sea — and the future of the U.K. is tenuous. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. To Northern Ireland now, it's come a long way since the troubles,...

Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

England, Scotland end quarantine for vaccinated from US, EU

LONDON — (AP) — Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter England and Scotland without quarantining starting next week, U.K. officials said Wednesday — a move welcomed by Britain’s ailing travel industry. The British government said people who have received both...
EconomyTelegraph

Northern Ireland must not be caught in the EU’s anti-Brexit sandwich

On Thursday, Archie Norman, the chairman of Marks and Spencer, published a letter to the Brexit minister, Lord Frost. His company would not, at this rate, be able to get all its Christmas food range into its shops in Northern Ireland this year, he warned. Customs checks imposed between Britain and the province under the Northern Ireland Protocol would make it impossible.
U.K.bleedingcool.com

Krakoa, Brexit… And Northern Ireland In Marvel's X-Men Comics

Courtesy of Brexit, haulage firms in the British Isles estimate that one pallet of goods, which previously would have cost around £100 to ship, now costs an extra £50 to £350 for all the new administration costs needed for goods destined for Northern Ireland from mainland Britain. Even though Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom are part of the same country, and some products require more form-filling than others, like products of animal origin and plant-based products. Such as medicines derived from mutant sentient vegetation like the island of Krakoa. Logistics UK calculates that since January 2021, around half of its businesses have had exports to Northern Ireland delayed or cancelled due to the challenges of the new border requirements.
Women's Healthtrust.org

UK government directs Northern Ireland to expand abortion services

DUBLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - The British government on Thursday directed authorities in Northern Ireland to make abortion services available there by the end of March 2022, bypassing objections from some socially conservative politicians in the British-run province. Britain's parliament voted in 2019 to legalise abortion in Northern Ireland, at...
U.K.BBC

Brexit: UK wants to redraw Northern Ireland Protocol

The UK has unveiled a new set of demands to redraw the post-Brexit trading arrangements it agreed with the EU for Northern Ireland. The government said border checks on goods from Great Britain it signed up to in the 2019 Brexit divorce deal had proved unsustainable. Brexit Minister Lord Frost...
Public HealthBBC

Reimagining Northern Ireland's cities after lockdown

Lockdown turned many city centres across Northern Ireland into ghost towns with people working from home and shopping online. Now that things have re-opened, what can be done to bring more people back?. One idea is turning spaces for car parking into places for people - these are called parklets.
EconomyThe Independent

Frost sets out reforms to Northern Ireland Protocol

The UK has demanded “significant” changes to Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements but has held back from tearing up parts of the deal. Brexit minister Lord Frost said “we cannot go on as we are” but held back from using provisions in the deal which could allow elements of it to be suspended – although he claimed the conditions allowing him to do so had been met.
POTUSThe Guardian

Why is the Northern Ireland protocol still an issue? Actions have consequences

Ask a stupid question and you get a stupid answer. The Northern Ireland protocol is a stupid answer: it imposes a complex bureaucracy on the movement of ordinary goods across the Irish Sea. But it is the only possible response to a problem created by Boris Johnson. The reason it keeps coming around again and again, like a ghoul on a ghost train, is that it requires Johnson and his government to do something that goes against the grain of the whole Brexit project: to acknowledge that choices have costs.
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

M&S to cut Christmas products in Northern Ireland

Marks & Spencer has warned it is already cutting Christmas products in Northern Ireland due to concerns over forthcoming post-Brexit customs checks. Chairman Archie Norman told Radio Four's Today Programme the changes could mean higher prices and less choice for Northern Ireland customers. Mr Norman said current "pointless" checks with...
PoliticsWNMT AM 650

UK to make statement on Northern Ireland protocol on Wednesday

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost will make a statement to parliament on the Northern Ireland Protocol on Wednesday, parliamentary authorities said on Tuesday. The protocol was agreed by Britain and the European Union as part of a 2020 Brexit deal, but has not been fully implemented yet and...
U.K.Esquire

It's a Fraught Moment—Well, Especially Fraught—in Northern Ireland

A point of personal privilege. From the Independent:. At 12 noon on Sunday, exactly 100 years to the day of the Truce between Crown Forces and the Irish Volunteers, the village of Lixnaw paid homage to the men and women from the locality who contributed to the fight for Irish Independence. The sizeable crowd was not put off by the inclement conditions as they listened to various keynote speakers, many of them relatives of the Lixnaw Company IRA and the Irrebeg Cumann na mBan. Lixnaw suffered at the hands of the Black and Tans, especially through the burning of the local creamery in 1920 and the brutal death of volunteer and Lixnaw resident Liam 'Sonny' McCarthy in March 1921.
PoliticsShropshire Star

Ministers to outline proposals to address Northern Ireland Protocol

Reports have suggested Brexit minister Lord Frost will call for most goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain to be exempt from checks. Ministers are preparing to outline their proposals to Parliament for solving the “serious challenges” caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol. Boris Johnson used a phone call on...
EconomyShareCast

Karelian carries out detailed sampling in Northern Ireland

Karelian Diamond Resources (CDI) Karelian Diamond Resources has carried out a detailed heavy mineral stream sediment sampling programme focused on the Colebrooke river in County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, it announced on Tuesday. 1,231.11. 16:25 27/07/21. n/a. n/a. 21,575.96. 16:22 27/07/21. -0.55%. -120.30. The AIM-traded firm said the Colebrooke River...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

No amnesty for British soldiers in Northern Ireland

When is it right to draw a line under the past? That is the question that the British government is mulling as it proposes an amnesty for crimes committed in Northern Ireland during the 30 years of ambuscades, shootings, and bomb attacks known, with terse understatement, as "The Troubles." What...
WorldNME

Northern Ireland music venues reopen with COVID restrictions

Music venues in Northern Ireland will be permitted to reopen tonight (July 27). Ministers delayed the reopening of theatres and concert halls while making some “modest relaxations” to NI’s coronavirus restrictions last week (via BBC News). Yesterday (July 26), the Northern Ireland Executive agreed that such live establishments would be...
EconomyBBC

Northern Ireland businesses increase value of external sales

Northern Ireland businesses increased the value of their external sales by 3.3% to £23bn in 2019, official figures suggest. Great Britain remained the biggest external market with sales of £11.3bn, up nearly 7% on 2018. That consisted of £6.8bn in goods and £4.5bn in services. The biggest export market remained...

