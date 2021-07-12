Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Afghan Commanding General Says Afghans Feel Abandoned By The U.S.

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 16 days ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with commanding general of the Afghan Army, Gen. Sami Sadat, about U.S. troops being almost completely withdrawn from Afghanistan. We begin this hour with a high-profile departure. General Scott Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, stepped down today, another milestone in ending America's two decades of war there. NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman has covered the war for all of those 20 years.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Taliban#U S#Npr#The Afghan Army#Pentagon#Centcom#Al Qaida#Islamic State#Americans#The Afghan Air Force#Iranian#Pakistani#Punjabi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Worldraleighnews.net

'Taliban victory in Afghanistan is of entire Muslim people'

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 28 (ANI): Pakistan-based terror group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Noor Wali Mehsud has said that their relations with the Afghan Taliban are "based on brotherhood, sympathy, and Islamic principles". Mehsud said, "Victory of the Afghan Taliban in Afghanistan is not limited to the country but it is...
MilitaryPosted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S. and NATO pledge billions to back Afghan forces

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — The U.S. and NATO have promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s military and security forces, which are struggling to contain an advancing Taliban. Already, the U.S. has spent nearly $89 billion over the last 20 years to build, equip and train Afghan forces.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistani Army continues to support Taliban, Al Qaeda

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): As the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates with an increase in offensives by the Taliban, Pakistan and its Army continue to provide a safe haven to the insurgent groups and its affiliates. The Taliban with the help of the Pakistani Army has intensified attacks in the...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US increases airstrikes to help Afghan forces fight Taliban

The U.S. military this week has stepped up airstrikes to help Afghan forces in their fight against the Taliban, the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday. “A number of strikes have occurred over the last several days from both manned and unmanned strike platforms,” Pentagon spokesman Maj. Robert Lodewick told The Hill in a statement. No additional details were given.
Aerospace & Defenseundark.org

Afghanistan’s Covid-19 Response Falters as U.S. Troops Withdraw

Last month, Ajmal Omari found himself stuck in a taxi, waiting at one of the many Taliban checkpoints that have proliferated across Afghanistan over the past year. Omari, a 34-year-old journalist, was traveling with his father, who was weak and breathless after having contracted Covid-19. The father and son live near a large private hospital in Baghlan Province in northern Afghanistan, but traffic was backed up as far as the eye could see. That traffic jam, it turns out, was by design. The Taliban had erected the checkpoint to hold travelers hostage while the Afghan Air Force conducted a military operation against the group. Omari, his father, and hundreds of others caught in the long snaking line of vehicles were being used as human shields.
Middle EastPosted by
The US Sun

Shadowy Taliban leader dubbed ‘a ghost’ who allowed own son to die in suicide bombing is masterminding Afghan onslaught

A SHADOWY figure dubbed a “ghost” who let his own son die in a suicide bombing is the mastermind behind the Taliban’s path of destruction across Afghanistan. Haibatullah Akhundzada could become arguably the world’s strongest Islamic militant leader should the terror group regain its control over the country with a population of nearly 40million people.
WorldWashington Post

Northern Afghanistan once kept out the Taliban. Why has it fallen so quickly this time?

After the United States and NATO began their final withdrawal in mid-April, the Taliban made advances in more than 100 districts, mostly in the north. The swift Taliban takeover of large swaths of northern Afghanistan stunned the Afghan public — and Washington. The Taliban now controls at least one-third of the country’s 400 districts, leaving many wondering if the Kabul government will fall.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

1000 Pakistani terrorists entering Afghanistan daily

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 27 (ANI): At least 1,000 Pakistani terrorists enter into Afghanistan every day through Spin Boldak border district, which was captured by the Taliban last week, said Afghan former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil. In a post on Facebook, Nabil on Saturday warned that the country's defences are in...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

America has become the Taliban’s unlikely ally in Afghanistan

Attacks by Taliban militants have been sharply on the rise. The departure of the coalition forces has led to more and more of Afghanistan’s territory falling to the Taliban. There is ample evidence to suggest that we should be concerned about the future of Afghanistan. Massacres of citizens; the beating up and forced marrying off of women in northern areas to Taliban fighters; an avalanche of passport and migration applications; and the approval of emergency exits for Afghan interpreters who worked with German, American or British forces.
POTUSBBC

How US military pullback in Iraq could benefit Iran

First Afghanistan, now Iraq. As Iraq's prime minister visits the White House for talks with President Joe Biden, an announcement has been made that all remaining US combat troops will be out of Iraq by the end of this year as part of an ongoing "US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue". This prompts...
Foreign PolicyGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Protect Afghans who helped U.S. news outfits

With the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan expected to be complete by the end of August, Congress is moving quickly to increase the visa cap and expedite the visa process for Afghan interpreters and others who worked for the U.S. government. The U.S. House last week passed the bipartisan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy