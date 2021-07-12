Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms

By Kaitlin Schroeder
WCPO
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio plans to let more women be eligible for Medicaid for a year after giving birth, which advocates hope will lead to more new moms getting the care they need. When the American Rescue Plan passed, it included federal support for states that expand eligibility for Medicaid coverage for women until a baby’s first birthday. The newly passed state budget calls for Ohio Medicaid to take up this offer, as long as the federal government signs off.

