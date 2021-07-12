St. Lucie Mets honor veterans during Military Appreciation Week

WWII Veteran Ray Glansberg tosses the first pitch at the first game during Military Appreciation Week at Clover Park. Photo provided

The St. Lucie Mets hosted a three-night Military Appreciation event.July 8-10, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, honoring all active-duty military and veterans and providing them with free tickets.

Players wore custom-designed military-themed jerseys auctioned off to benefit the Vietnam Veterans of America Michael F. Bradley Chapter 566’s Health and Welfare Fund, which assists veterans in St. Lucie County.

In attendance on night one of the series, special guest 99-year-old Staff Sergeant Ray Glansberg, a WWII Veteran, took the field and kicked off the series by tossing the first pitch, accompanied by local philanthropist Dr. Shamsher Singh, 98-year-old fellow WWII Veteran Lt. Col. Bob Friese, and Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson.

Veterans Wally Vernon Walentiny, Wayne Teegardin, and Joseph Lusardi of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and members of the St. Lucie Chapter of Do You Give a Ruck, saluted his effort.

Glansberg served in the 50th armored inventory in Patton’s 3rd Army after joining the service in 1942. He landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day, helped liberate the concentration camp at Buchenwald, fought in the battle of the bulge, and helped end the siege of Bastogne by the Germans.

After the Germans surrendered, Glansberg served as part of the Occupying Forces in Berlin.

“The St. Lucie Mets were honored to work with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 566, Dr. Singh, and Ray Glansberg,” said Kasey Blair, Assistant General Manager of the St. Lucie Mets.

“This is the 6th year in a row, minus 2020, that we have hosted our Military Appreciation weekend. It is always a privilege to highlight the amazing veterans in our community who sacrificed so much for us. We want to make sure that they know they are appreciated by our staff, players, and fans.”