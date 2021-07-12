Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie Mets honor veterans during Military Appreciation Week

Posted by 
Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKYQ5_0aujGlZF00

WWII Veteran Ray Glansberg tosses the first pitch at the first game during Military Appreciation Week at Clover Park. Photo provided

The St. Lucie Mets hosted a three-night Military Appreciation event.July 8-10, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, honoring all active-duty military and veterans and providing them with free tickets.

Players wore custom-designed military-themed jerseys auctioned off to benefit the Vietnam Veterans of America Michael F. Bradley Chapter 566’s Health and Welfare Fund, which assists veterans in St. Lucie County.

In attendance on night one of the series, special guest 99-year-old Staff Sergeant Ray Glansberg, a WWII Veteran, took the field and kicked off the series by tossing the first pitch, accompanied by local philanthropist Dr. Shamsher Singh, 98-year-old fellow WWII Veteran Lt. Col. Bob Friese, and Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson.

Veterans Wally Vernon Walentiny, Wayne Teegardin, and Joseph Lusardi of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and members of the St. Lucie Chapter of Do You Give a Ruck, saluted his effort.

Glansberg served in the 50th armored inventory in Patton’s 3rd Army after joining the service in 1942. He landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day, helped liberate the concentration camp at Buchenwald, fought in the battle of the bulge, and helped end the siege of Bastogne by the Germans.

After the Germans surrendered, Glansberg served as part of the Occupying Forces in Berlin.

“The St. Lucie Mets were honored to work with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 566, Dr. Singh, and Ray Glansberg,” said Kasey Blair, Assistant General Manager of the St. Lucie Mets.

“This is the 6th year in a row, minus 2020, that we have hosted our Military Appreciation weekend. It is always a privilege to highlight the amazing veterans in our community who sacrificed so much for us. We want to make sure that they know they are appreciated by our staff, players, and fans.”


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 0

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
City
Bradley Junction, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shamsher Singh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The St Lucie Mets#Health And Welfare Fund#The St Lucie Chapter Of#3rd Army#Germans#The Occupying Forces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast COVID-19 report July 26, 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has discontinued the daily Department of Health COVID-19 reports. The Treasure Coast Brief will continue to provide a weekly report on Mondays for the previous week for Florida and for Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie counties. For a more detailed state-wide report and information about vaccination and testing sites, click here .
Fort Pierce, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce Commissioner Rufus Alexander to step down

Fort Pierce City Commissioner Rufus Alexander. Photo provided. Fort Pierce City Commissioner Rufus Alexander informed his fellow commissioners in a letter on Monday, July 19, that he wishes to retire due to health conditions. A special election will have to be scheduled to elect someone to fill out his final term, which was set to expire in the fall of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy