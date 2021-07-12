Indian River County sheriff's deputies investigating shooting incident

Sheriff’s office detectives are investigating a July 11 shooting. Photo by IRCSO

A man is in critical condition at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center following a shooting that occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 11 in the 2100 block of Waterside Lane SW in Vero Beach, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was shot in the abdomen while outside his home. The victim then shot at his assailant.

Detectives said they believe the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident and are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby buildings.

People with information about the incident are asked to contact Det. Phil Daugherty by calling 772-978-6163. Or they can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 by providing information to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 800-273-8477 or visiting www.TCWatch.org.