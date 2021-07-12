Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County sheriff's deputies investigating shooting incident

Posted by 
Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFTmv_0aujGh2L00

Sheriff’s office detectives are investigating a July 11 shooting. Photo by IRCSO

A man is in critical condition at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center following a shooting that occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 11 in the 2100 block of Waterside Lane SW in Vero Beach, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was shot in the abdomen while outside his home. The victim then shot at his assailant.

Detectives said they believe the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident and are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby buildings.

People with information about the incident are asked to contact Det. Phil Daugherty by calling 772-978-6163. Or they can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 by providing information to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 800-273-8477 or visiting www.TCWatch.org.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 0

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Indian#Sheriff#Ircso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
Related
Indian River County, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

IRC corrections officer sentenced to 120 days for pepper-spraying inmate

IRC Corrections Deputy Keefe Roman, seen here on surveillance video, was sentenced to 120 days in jail for pepper-spraying an inmate. Image from IRCSO. Keefe Roman, a former corrections officer at the Indian River County Jail, was sentenced July 21 to 120 days in jail after a jury found him guilty of battery related to a Dec. 10, 2020, incident in which Roman pepper-sprayed an inmate three times.
Fort Pierce, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce commissioners remove FPUA board chair after DUI arrest

Charlie Matthews in a booking photo after his arrest on July 1 for violation of probation. Photo from IRC Jail. Fort Pierce city commissioners on July 19 voted to remove Charlie Matthews as chair of the board of the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority after it came to light that Matthews was arrested in January for driving under the influence and subsequently violated the terms of his probation in that case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy