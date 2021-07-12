Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Loki' Actor Richard E. Grant Is Ready for a Classic Loki and Alligator Loki Spinoff

By Liz Shannon Miller
Collider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard E. Grant has been in so many notable franchises that it's easy to forget him making multi-episode appearances on Doctor Who and Game of Thrones. But it's highly unlikely anyone will forget the Oscar-nominated actor's turn as Classic Loki in Disney+'s Loki, from his exquisite costume meant to emulate the Silver Age of the comics to his big heroic moment in Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery."

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Richard E. Grant
Person
Jack Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Fantasy#Disney#Classic Loki#Mcu#Twitter#Loki Ish#Outcasts#Tva#Asgard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Fans Have Thoughts After Finding Out Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch And More Are Not In What if? Series

Disney+ has been knocking it out of the park lately with these MCU TV shows, including WandaVision and Loki. One show in particular that is hotly anticipated by fans is the What If...? series, which will be animated and feature (you guessed it) What If-type scenarios for some of our favorite MCU characters. Cool, but upon finding out that series mainstays like Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and more are not going to be appearing as voices in the upcoming What If...? series, Marvel fans have some thoughts.
MoviesCollider

Karen Gillan Teases a "Bonkers" Nebula in 'Thor 4' and Specifies James Gunn, The Russos, and Taika Waititi’s Unique Contributions to the Character

We’re about to celebrate a Collider Ladies Night first; Karen Gillan is officially the show’s first returning guest! Back in December 2019 when she made her first appearance, we put a heavy emphasis on her run in the Jumanji franchise, her work behind the lens and her love of horror movies. This time around, however, we’re highlighting her upcoming Netflix release, Gunpowder Milkshake, and leaning a bit more into the Marvel of it all.
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Interview: Jack Veal On Kid Loki Killing Thor, Alligator Loki Co-Star, Tom Hiddleston's Advice, & More

Introduced in the pages of Thor #617 by Matt Fraction and Pasqual Ferry, Kid Loki became an instant hit with comic book fans and was later put on the map in the pages of Kieron Gillen's Journey Into Mystery. The character made his live-action debut in Loki's fourth episode in a memorable mid-credits scene before taking centre stage alongside his fellow Variants in the show's fifth instalment.
MoviesDen of Geek

Did Captain America and Peggy Carter Get Pruned After Avengers: Endgame?

This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and Loki. Marvel created a perfect, ‘happily ever after’ ending for Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter as Avengers: Endgame wrapped up its story, but the writers and the directors of the film have never agreed upon the particulars of it. That ending, where Steve traveled back in time to reunite with his WWII sweetheart and only popped up again after the Blip to hand his iconic Captain America shield to Sam Wilson, certainly got fans asking a lot of time travel-related questions, like “how? “what?” and also “how?”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Loki's Richard E. Grant On Tom Hiddleston's Advice, His Costume Woes, And Making Outcasts Feel 'Seen'

Loki's reveal of Loki variants played by different actors was one of the most surprising of Season 1, made all the better when iconic actor Richard E. Grant played one of them. Grant captivated audiences with his unique representation of Classic Loki, and while he absolutely crushed the role with his awesome performance, that didn't mean he didn't have some reservations about the part.
Moviesepicstream.com

Tom Hiddleston Declares Alligator Loki as the Superior Loki

There is little doubt that people were thrilled to meet the several different versions of the God of Mischief in Loki. But which one is the best Variant? Tom Hiddleston has just declared that Alligator Loki is the Superior Loki. Alligator Loki aka Croki was introduced along with Classic Loki,...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Loki Actors & Creative Team Discuss Climactic Villain Twist [SPOILERS]

Shortly following the release of the season one finale of Loki in "For All Time: Always", Marvel.com spoke to head writer Michael Waldron, director Kate Herron, and stars Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino on who Loki (Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Di Martino) find beyond the Void and pulling the strings of the Time Variance Authority. Consider this us throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign for what's possibly to come in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki: The Series - Review

This is a mostly spoiler-free review of Season 1 of Marvel’s Loki, which is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Some themes and characters are alluded to, but no main plot points are discussed in detail. For a deep dive into the show, you can read our spoiler-filled individual episode reviews:
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki: Richard E. Grant Was “Threatened With Asgard-Like Demolition” to Keep Marvel Secrets

Marvel newcomer Richard E. Grant quips he was "threatened with Asgard-like demolition" to keep quiet about his role in Loki, where the actor plays an older "Classic" version of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief. A post-credits scene ending Episode 4 of the Marvel Studios series, "The Nexus Event," introduces Grant as the green-and-yellow-suited Classic Loki: one of several Loki variants trapped in The Void. Grant plays a small but pivotal role when he helps Loki Variant L1130 (Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in their battle against Alioth, a giant cloud creature and protector of The Void, before dying with gleeful "glorious purpose" in the penultimate episode of Loki.
Comicsgamingideology.com

Loki concept art assembles Classic Loki, Kid Loki and Alligator Loki

Artist and illustrator Wesley Burt has shared a piece of concept art from the Disney+ Marvel series Loki, with a look at his designs for Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Alligator Loki; check it out below via Wesley’s Twitter page…. . Tom Hiddleston Says He Plans To Play Loki “Much...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki: Is King Loki Footage From Trailer Actually Shot for Season 2?

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans are still buzzing about Loki's jaw-dropping finale which ended in a massive cliffhanger that intrigued and frustrated not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom but the entire geek community as well. The good news is, Marvel Studios officially revealed during the mid-credits scene that the God of Mischief will return for more adventures as Loki has been greenlit for a second season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy