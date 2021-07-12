Three people hurt after acid attack in London with cops also affected by substance

A police probe has been opened (Image: Alamy Stock Photo)

Three people have been injured in a horror acid attack in north London, police say.

Officers were called to an address in Colindale at around 7:20pm on Monday after reports a "corrosive substance" was thrown.

The Metropolitan Police said three people were taken to hospital following the attack.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening "at this early stage".

The force added that some officers who responded to the call were also treated "for the effects of the substance".

"None of their conditions is thought to be serious," a statement said.

A probe has now been opened, and no arrests have been made so far.

Scotland Yard said: "Police were called at approximately 19:20hrs on Monday, 12 July to reports of the incident at an address in NW9.

"Three people at the address were injured after a corrosive substance was thrown at them.

"All three have been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service – at this early stage, their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

"Some officers were also treated at the scene for the effects of the substance after attending the address. None of their conditions is thought to be serious.

"No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6733/12July.

"You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Eyewitnesses reported seeing neighbours being told to stay inside in the aftermath of the attack.

Scene pictures show dozens of emergency service vehicles blocking the road.