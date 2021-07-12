Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Kamala Harris backs Democrats fleeing Texas to stop GOP voter restrictions: ‘As American as apple pie’

By John Bowden
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPTBv_0aujGOSe00

Vice President Kamala Harris voiced a first show of support from the Biden administration for a group of Democratic lawmakers who left the state of Texas to prevent the passage of two bills aimed at restricting voting.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after arriving in Detroit, Michigan, the vice president said that fighting for voting rights, in her mind, was “as American as apple pie”.

Her comments came shortly after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the group of Texas lawmakers may meet with Biden administration personnel once they arrive in DC, where the group is hoping to drum up support for action at the federal level to protect voting rights.

Ms Harris praised the lawmakers for their “extraordinary courage and commitment,” and likened them to activists who fought to expand and protect the right to vote to women and minorities throughout US history.

“I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote, unencumbered” the vice president continued.

President Joe Biden is also set to deliver a major address on the issue on Tuesday. Democrats, particularly progressives, are pushing a pair of bills in Congress that would establish a mandatory nationwide early voting period, automatic voter registration, and restrict gerrymandering while also adding new ethics rules for federal officials.

The legislation is uniformly opposed by Republicans, who have led campaigns in state legislatures across the country to cut back on early voting, mail-in ballots, and other procedures related to voting at an unprecedented rate following their loss of the presidency in the 2020 election.

In Texas, Republicans are pushing a pair of bills that would institute new identification requirements for mail-in voting, ban the distribution of mail-in ballot applications, ban 24-hour voting and drive-thru voting, and institute new restrictions on helping others vote, a provision opposed by some advocates for Americans with disabilities.

Democratic lawmakers in the state put out an announcement confirming their decision to flee the state on Monday to prevent a quorum from being reached in the special legislative session called by Gov Greg Abbott to pass the bills.

Their move could mean that some lawmakers risk arrest if they remain in the state, or upon their return. Republican lawmakers, who control both chambers of the legislature, have the option to ask a state law enforcement agency to compel them to return to the chamber.

“We now take the fight to our nation’s capitol. We are living on borrowed time in Texas,” it read.

“There’s no democracy without the right to vote. Once again, Democrats are standing strong and united to defend the right of every eligible Texas voter to make their voice heard. I’m incredibly proud of our Texas Democratic lawmakers, who continue to fight relentlessly on behalf of Texans, voters, and our democracy,” added the state Democratic Party chair, Gilberto Hinojosa.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

193K+
Followers
93K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gilberto Hinojosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Democratic Party#Democrats#Voter Registration#Gerrymandering#Gop#White House#Americans#Texans#Republicans#Gov Greg Abbott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Apple
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden flaws become a major story

Polls and surveys come and go very quickly in the media marketplace. Some get news coverage, some don’t; the press can be very selective at times. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll that revealed dwindling approval of President Biden is one of those surveys which got the coverage, even among news organizations that tend to shield Democratic officials.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

In a provocative Substack post, Matthew Yglesias suggests that vice president Kamala Harris poses a serious problem for the Democratic Party. On the one hand, she's quite likely to be her party's next presidential nominee, in either 2024 or 2028 (depending on whether 78-year-old Joe Biden runs for re-election and/or lives long enough to complete one or both terms). On the other hand, her popularity lags behind Biden's, and the general sense in Washington is that she's politically inept.
Presidential Electionthejacksonpress.org

Before Booting Biden, Look Over Horizon at Harris

“Our cities are EXPLODING with drugs & violence,” Jackson tweeted, “because of Democrat ‘defund the police’ policies and the GREAT UNITER Joe Biden deflects to talk about ‘sucking blood out of kids.’ He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!”. But before anyone gets too excited about getting Biden...
Congress & CourtsSan Francisco Chronicle

Of course Kamala Harris is a mom

There has never been a time when motherhood wasn’t politicized, scrutinized, devalued, pushed aside, attacked. Sure, on one day a year, Mother’s Day, the flowers come out. But on every other day moms face intense discrimination due to our nation’s lack of care infrastructure. Mothers are judged, overworked, overlooked and...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Ted Cruz and other Texas Republicans, you sure give us a head-scratcher on the election

Republicans have again shown us who they are. They filibustered a Jan. 6 investigation by a committee evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats (which would have included their ability to veto any subpoenas). Now, after cynically appointing likely material witnesses to the select committee (whom they knew would be rejected), they have decided to simply abandon it.
Texas StateDallas News

Sharpton and MLK III link arms with Texas Democrats on voting rights

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III linked arms with Democratic fugitives from the Texas House on Wednesday at the monument to King’s father, insisting their struggle against voter suppression is not in vain despite obstacles in Austin and the U.S. Senate. “Not in recent history...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Leading GOP Lawmaker Calls Biden More Dangerous Than Obama

Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner reports one leading Republican congressman’s assessment of Biden administration policies. Longtime Rep. Kevin Brady said that the Democratic agenda under President Joe Biden is far more extreme than when Barack Obama was president. The Texas Republican, who is the top Republican on the House...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Biden's betrayal of Black voters

In a July 13 speech delivered in Philadelphia, President Biden suggested that he finally grasped the severity of the GOP attempts to fundamentally alter the way elections are done in this county. The 30 new election laws passed by Republicans in states across the country that will make it more difficult for Black and Latino voters to vote and easier for GOP legislators to wrestle control of elections away from non-partisan officials, Biden said, are the "most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Harris's bad polls trigger Democratic worries

Vice President Harris has some ground to make up in order to be perceived more favorably by the public, a complicating factor for the Biden administration as it maps out its midterm strategy. Six months into office, polls indicate Harris is viewed less favorably than President Biden . She has...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Where in the World is Kamala Harris? | Opinion

When a president pushes big legislative initiatives like Joe Biden's trillions for "infrastructure," his vice president always heads out on the trail, going from city to city, hyping the plan. The Veep holds rallies, appears on news shows eager for exclusive interviews and meets with local bigwigs. It's all designed to build momentum and spur public support.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing

House Democrats on Tuesday will launch their long-sought investigation into the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, kicking off a contentious probe just as GOP infighting over the insurrection — and former President Trump ’s role in it — is reaching a fever pitch. The first hearing of the select committee...

Comments / 1

Community Policy