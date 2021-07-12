Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Anna Kendrick Starring in Psychological Thriller ‘Alice, Darling’ from Director Mary Nighy

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced by Lionsgate today, Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures, and Castelletto Films are joining forces with Lionsgate for the upcoming psychological thriller Alice, Darling. The film, which stars Anna Kendrick (Stowaway), Wunmi Mosaku (His House), Kaniehtiio Horn (Possessor), and Charlie Carrick (The Power), is directed by Mary Nighy, written by...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Marko Zaror
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Hiroyuki Sanada
Person
Donnie Yen
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Bill Skarsgård
Person
Mary Nighy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lionsgate#Babe Nation Films#Elevation Pictures#Castelletto Films#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 Is Bringing Back Yet Another Beloved Character

When the John Wick: Chapter 4 castings first started being announced/reported, it was all newcomers who were being revealed to join Keanu Reeves for his next outing as the assassin labeled the “Baba Yaga.” But in recent weeks, a few familiar faces from the first three John Wick movies have been confirmed to return for the now-filming Chapter 4, and the latest of the bunch is Ian McShane’s Winston, the owner of the New York branch of the Continental Hotel.
Movies/Film

Danielle Ryan’s Favorite Movies of All Time

Well hello there, /Film readers. It is I, Danielle Ryan. I’ve written as a freelancer for /Film for a while, but made the move to staff in the past few weeks. To introduce myself to you, the fine folks here have asked me to share my top 15 favorite movies.
MoviesMovieWeb

John Wick 4 Set Image Has Donnie Yen Seated, Suited and Ready to Kick Ass

Martial arts superstar Donnie Yen is all smiles and suits as he prepares to add his particular set of skills to upcoming action movie sequel John Wick 4. The actor, whose name has become a lot more recognizable in recent years thanks to roles in such tentpole outings as Star Wars: Rogue One, Mulan, and the Ip Man franchise, will join Keanu Reeves in the ongoing adventures of the dog-lovin' assassin.
MoviesDeadline

Vidyut Jammwal To Star In & Produce Espionage Thriller ‘IB 71’ With Director Sankalp Reddy

EXCLUSIVE: Vidyut Jammwal, one of Indian cinema’s biggest action stars, has set his first project as a producer, the espionage thriller IB 71, in which he will also star. Deadline revealed Jammwal’s move into production earlier this year via his company Action Hero Films, which is looking to focus on a diverse slate of content. Over the last decade the actor has risen to prominence after starring in pics including the Commando series and Junglee.
MoviesVulture

Director James Wan Returns to His ‘Rough Thriller Roots’ With Malignant

Director James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw, Insidious) is returning to his “more gritty, rough thriller roots” for his new horror-thriller film, Malignant. Starring Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, Peaky Blinders) as Madison Mitchell, the movie follows her character’s bouts with eerie visions and encounters with her devilish, childhood imaginary friend, Gabriel. “It’s horror, but it’s also a traditional thriller,” Wan said in an interview with IGN. “It’s psychological, it’s serial killer, but it’s also potentially a monster movie.” As its “not a jump scare film,” Malignant is Wan’s return to using a more retro approach to thriller films. “I just thought, ‘When am I ever going to get the chance to do a film like this ever again?,’ he said. “‘Now is the time for me to use this opportunity to make the kind of movies that I don’t think really get made at this level anymore.’ And so it really came from the want to just make a hark back, a throwback kind of film. And this was just a story that I came about that really fit that desire.” Malignant will begin haunting theaters on September 10.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Gives One of His Best Performances in This Haunting Drama

“Nicolas Cage is a guy looking for his stolen pig,” the general premise of Michael Sarnoski‘s elegant, haunting, mournful movie Pig, likely inspires more than a few assumptions. You’d be forgiven for assuming that a movie like that would be some sort of goofy, indie John Wick knock-off. You’d also be forgiven for assuming that Cage, playing the […]
TV SeriesSea Coast Echo

‘Echoes’: Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix Psychological Thriller

Michelle Monaghan will star in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller, Echoes, pulling double-duty as a set of identical twins at the center of the limited series. Echoes comes from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/producer/showrunner of 13 Reasons Why, Brian Yorkey, marking the first project in his multi-year creative partnership deal with Netflix.
Moviesptownmedia.com

Chloe Bailey Has Been Cast In Psychological Thriller ‘Jane’

Chloe and Halle Bailey of R&B duo Chloe X Halle have proven to be a multitalented pair. Not only are they one of music’s most sought-after new acts, performing on awards shows, sporting events, and corporate livestreams throughout the pandemic in lieu of touring, but they are also both accomplished actresses. While they both appear on Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish as the athletic Forster twins (in reality, Chloe is two years older), Halle is headed to the big screen in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid in the title role.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cory Hardrict To Star In Thriller ‘Die Like A Man’

EXCLUSIVE: The Chi’s Cory Hardrict is set to star in the indie thriller Die Like a Man. Eric Nazarian is writing and directing the pic which is the first part of a street trilogy revolving around themes of masculinity, violence, and gentrification in 21st century America. Hardrict portrays a recently...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Will Smith to star in new Netflix movie from Deadpool 2 director

Will Smith is set to star in a new action thriller for Netflix titled Fast & Loose, Deadline reports. The movie follows a man, played by Smith, who wakes up in Mexico with no memory of how he got there or who he is. He starts to piece together his life, he realizes that he's living two of them – one as a crime kingpin and one as an undercover CIA agent. David Leitch, the director behind Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, helms the project, while Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber, who also wrote The Meg and the upcoming The Meg 2, penned the script.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Exorcist Trilogy Is Coming from Halloween 2018 Director with Star Ellen Burstyn

The Exorcist is getting a new trilogy of sequels with at least one star from the original movie on board to return. On Monday, it was announced that Universal and Peacock are teaming up with Blumhouse and Morgan Creek to revive The Exorcist with David Gordon Green (Halloween 2018) directing. Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. is also set to star with Ellen Burstyn returning to reprise her Oscar-nominated role from the original movie.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Will Smith & David Leitch Memory-Loss Action Thriller ‘Fast & Loose’ Acquired By Netflix

Actor Will Smith is returning to the world of action filmmaking partnering with director David Leitch (“Hobbs & Shaw,” “Deadpool,” “Atomic Blonde“) for “Fast & Loose” at STXfilms. Screenwriters Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber are behind the film’s high-concept script that sees Smith playing a man that “wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives, one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.”
Moviesfame10.com

Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page To Star In Reboot Of The Saint

Actor Regé-Jean Page has another big role lined up following his departure from the wildly popular Netflix series, Bridgerton. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is set to star in Paramount’s upcoming reboot of The Saint. The film’s script will be written by actor and playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans are listed as producers for the film.
MoviesMy Fox 8

‘Pig’ is the quiet ‘John Wick’ you never asked for but still need

Sensitive. Silent. Stoic. These aren’t words you typically associate with Nicolas Cage, but “Pig” is far from a typical Cage movie. The Oscar-winning actor has emerged from over a decade in the direct-to-DVD void to give one of the best performances of his nearly 40-year career. Cage plays Robin “Rob”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy