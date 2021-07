The long awaited Black Adam movie is coming relatively soon. Pierce Brosnan, widely known for playing James Bond across multiple films, will play the role of Dr. Fate, one of DC's most powerful sorcerers. He is a member of the superhero team, the Justice Society of America. Along with other heroes, Dr. Fate will be brought in to help stop Black Adam after the anti-hero/villain's 5000 year imprisonment. Concept art for the movie has been unveiled, but little information has been revealed so far. While some might have expected his costume to be practical, it will instead be brought to the big screen via motion capture. The news of the production comes from Brosnan himself, discussing the costume, among other tidbits with his son on Twitter.