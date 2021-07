A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for the region beginning Friday at noon and going through 8pm that evening. The watch includes Washoe, Alpine, Mono, Douglas, Lyon, and Mineral Counties. The rain Friday will be heavy at times and could create ponding on the roadways. Burns scars will be the biggest concern, as heavy rain could cause debris flows. The storms will start fairly early Friday around 10am. The majority of the storms will develop in the afternoon. The storms will be scattered, so not everyone will get wet. Small hail, gusty winds, lightning, and flooding is possible with any storms that do develop. The storm threat goes through Sunday before some dry southwest flow moves in Monday. The strongest storms will be south of Lake Tahoe, where there is more moisture to work with.