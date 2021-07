UFC Vegas 32 Recap (Extra Salty)| MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.58) Jeff Fox and Gumby Vreeland are back to being mediocre and are extra salty this episode, both due to questionable judging last night at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw. The boys spend most of the episode bitching and moaning about it but do find time to sneak in some analysis of the fights and a quick preview of this coming weekend’s UFC on ESPN card. Bonus: every time Jeff interrupts Dan this episode, take a shot – you’ll be drunk in no time.