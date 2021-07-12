Newark Community Museum for social justice to open this year
An interactive museum will honor residents’ movements for social justice in Newark. The city’s first police precinct will be transformed into the Newark Community Museum at the end of the year and act as headquarters for the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery. The museum intends to chronicle the local activism that helped bring about positive police reforms. The precinct is also the place where the 1967 Newark Rebellion began 54 years ago this week.www.njspotlight.com
