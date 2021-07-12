Cancel
Newark, NJ

Newark Community Museum for social justice to open this year

By Briana Vannozzi
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 16 days ago
An interactive museum will honor residents’ movements for social justice in Newark. The city’s first police precinct will be transformed into the Newark Community Museum at the end of the year and act as headquarters for the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery. The museum intends to chronicle the local activism that helped bring about positive police reforms. The precinct is also the place where the 1967 Newark Rebellion began 54 years ago this week.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

