Newark Community Museum for social justice to open this year

NJ’s share of funds to help humanities organizations recover from pandemic. The New Jersey Council for the Humanities is trying to get the word out about funding from the American Rescue Plan that has come to the state through the National Endowment of the Humanities. The NEH received $135 million in supplemental funding to assist cultural institutions in recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Of that, $51.6 million has gone to state humanities councils. The New Jersey Council for the Humanities received $1.1 million and will distribute most of that through grants between now and October.