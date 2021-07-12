Cancel
Texas Dems Plan to Flee Texas for D.C. Monday to Block GOP Election Bills a Second Time

By Schaefer Edwards
Dallas Observer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner spoke alongside fellow Dems in May after their previous walkout effort. Leaders of the Texas House Democrats' walkout movement confirmed that Democrats had fled the state Monday afternoon in a joint statement from House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner, Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chair Rafael Anchía, Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Nicole Collier, Legislative Study Group Caucus Chair Garnet Coleman and Houston state Rep. Senfronia Thompson.

Comments / 3

