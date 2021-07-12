Cancel
Miami Beach, FL

Supermodel Swimwear by Botanical Beach Babes at SLS South Beach

By Richard Alvarez
worldredeye.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupermodel Swimwear by Botanical Beach Babes at SLS South Beach from World Red Eye Films on Vimeo. Miami Beach, FL – July 8, 2021 – Supermodel Swimwear by Botanical Beach Babes made major waves this season for Miami Swim Week featuring Australian Top Model Jelena Markovic at the SLS South Beach. Botanical Beach Babes fashion show was filled with sustainable creative talent from all over the globe such as Istituto Marangoni Italy Fashion Designer Maria Ludovica Campana, Sqorpios, ITL by HB Society, Cantik by Catherine Heenan, and more. Following the debut of their Supermodel Swimwear runway show, top models, and VIP guests were invited to attend an exclusive afterparty at the SLS Hyde Beach, featuring a music performance by Miluhska.

