This summer is especially important to many of us after a global pandemic and being isolated or indoors more than usual. As more people enjoy the local lakes, beaches, and river we want to highlight some safety measures families can take out on the water. Alcohol is the number one factor in boating fatalities, so it is important to designate a driver or water watcher; a person who puts down their cell phone or other distractions and focuses only on watching the water. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported nine boating fatalities as of June 16. The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) exists to provide community support in raising healthy kids and managing the pressures of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use. Here are some additional boating reminders: