Dr. Chandra Ford - Founding Director, Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health, Professor of Community Health Sciences, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, available as expert on health equity

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health finds that a social transition during childhood or adolescence is not harmful to transgender or gender diverse youth, but experiences of harassment based on gender identity in K-12 school environments are. The study was authored by researchers at The Fenway Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital (Harvard Medical School), and the Stanford University School of Medicine and is believed to be the first to examine mental health outcomes in adulthood of transgender people who experienced social transition during childhood or adolescence. It contributes important new knowledge to the growing body of research documenting the harm that transgender and gender diverse people experience when they are exposed to societal stigma and discrimination based on gender identity.