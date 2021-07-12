Dr. Chandra Ford - Founding Director, Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health, Professor of Community Health Sciences, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, available as expert on health equity
Dr. Chandra Ford, founding director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health and professor of Community Health Sciences, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, is available as expert on health equity. Prof. Ford's expertise includes: health equity; social epidemiology/social determinants of health; health implications of...www.newswise.com
Comments / 0