Aug. 3 primary and special election voter registration deadlines
If a voter does not receive a ballot by Thu., July 22, they should contact the Elections Office to request a replacement ballot. VANCOUVER ‒ Beginning Fri., July 16, ballots will be in the mail to all registered voters in the following jurisdictions: city of Camas Wards 1 and 3, city of La Center, city of Vancouver, city of Washougal, Town of Yacolt, Battle Ground School District, Evergreen Public Schools, Hockinson School District, Vancouver Public Schools, Fire Protection District No. 5, Clark Regional Wastewater District and Emergency Medical Service District No. 1.www.clarkcountytoday.com
