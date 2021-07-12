Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vancouver, WA

Aug. 3 primary and special election voter registration deadlines

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a voter does not receive a ballot by Thu., July 22, they should contact the Elections Office to request a replacement ballot. VANCOUVER ‒ Beginning Fri., July 16, ballots will be in the mail to all registered voters in the following jurisdictions: city of Camas Wards 1 and 3, city of La Center, city of Vancouver, city of Washougal, Town of Yacolt, Battle Ground School District, Evergreen Public Schools, Hockinson School District, Vancouver Public Schools, Fire Protection District No. 5, Clark Regional Wastewater District and Emergency Medical Service District No. 1.

www.clarkcountytoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battle Ground, WA
Government
City
Battle Ground, WA
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Elections
Vancouver, WA
Government
County
Clark County, WA
City
La Center, WA
City
Washougal, WA
City
Yacolt, WA
Local
Washington Government
Clark County, WA
Elections
Clark County, WA
Government
Vancouver, WA
Elections
Washougal, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Day#Deadlines#Camas Wards 1 And#Evergreen Public Schools#Hockinson School District#Elections Clark Wa Gov#Po Box 8815#Wa#Clarkvotes Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy