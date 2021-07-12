Area man arrested on attempted sexual assault charge

Great Bend Police arrested a 19-year-old man Sunday morning after receiving a report of an alleged attempted sexual assault at a local motel. According to a GBPD news release, at shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, a on officer was on routine patrol, checking businesses along 10th Street, when he saw a distraught female running toward him. The female said she had just been assaulted inside a local motel. She was able to point out the vehicle the suspect was attempting to leave the area in and the officer was able to stop the vehicle and its occupants.