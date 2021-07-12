Texas Baseball Trio Named Freshmen All-Americans

Even in the offseason, Texas Baseball still remains the topic of conversation after the success they had in the 2021. And who knows where they would've been if not for the play of their freshmen?

According to an announcement from the organization on Monday, second-baseman Mitchell Daly, pitcher Tanner Witt, and pitcher Aaron Nixon were all named to the D1 Baseball Freshmen All-American Team.

Witt received first-team honors, while Daly and Nixon were both named second-team All-Americans. This is the second time in the last month that all three players have earned the title of All-American.

Witt was arguably the best relief pitcher for the Horns this past season. He had a team-high 28 appearances on the mound and a 5-0 record. Witt's 73 strikeouts were also the most on the team by a non-starting pitcher.

The freshman right-hander held opposing batters to a .194 average while walking 25 batters. He also tossed a 3.16 ERA in 57 innings pitched on the year.

Nixon was the go-to closer for Coach David Pierce and Texas this past season, and for good reason. He led the team in saves at nine, which was good for third in the Big 12 Conference.

Additionally, Nixon only walked 10 batters on the season while maintaining the third-best ERA on the team at 2.12. He was second on the team in mound appearances with 27, trailing only Witt.

Nixon and Witt are also in the middle of competing nationally with the Collegiate National Team. They will conclude play next week in the Collegiate vs Professional game in Cary, North Carolina.

Texas fans became quite accustomed to the infield play of Daly throughout the season. His consistent double-play teamwork with short-stop Trey Faltine provided a number of big-time plays for the Longhorns on defense.

The Madison, Alabama native was second on the team amongst qualified hitters with a .316 batting average. He was tied with first-baseman Zach Zubia for the team-lead in hits at 66. Daly also had 15 doubles and two homers on the year.

Although the Longhorns heart-breaking College World Series loss to Mississippi State ended a 50-win season, they wouldn't have made it to Omaha without the play-making of the young freshmen.

Luckily for Longhorn Nation, all three will return to the Forty Acres next season in hopes of making another deep run to the College World Series.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.